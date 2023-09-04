UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $476.24, UnitedHealth Group Inc has witnessed a decline of 0.07% over a period, marked against a three-month change of -3.13%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GuruFocus Score Rating, suggests that UnitedHealth Group Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH): A Deep Dive into Its Financial Metrics and Competitive Strengths

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With a high profitability rank and a slightly lower GF Value rank, GuruFocus assigned UnitedHealth Group Inc the GF Score of 97 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding UnitedHealth Group Inc Business

UnitedHealth Group Inc, with a market cap of $441.14 billion and sales of $348.52 billion, is one of the largest private health insurers, providing medical benefits to 50 million members globally, including 5 million outside the U.S. at the end of 2021. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in managed care. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's continued investments in its Optum franchises have created a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers. The company's operating margin stands at 8.75%.

Financial Strength Breakdown

According to the Financial Strength rating, UnitedHealth Group Inc's robust balance sheet exhibits resilience against financial volatility, reflecting prudent management of capital structure. The Interest Coverage ratio for UnitedHealth Group Inc stands impressively at 10.99, underscoring its strong capability to cover its interest obligations. This robust financial position resonates with the wisdom of legendary investor Benjamin Graham, who favored companies with an interest coverage ratio of at least 5. With a favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.19, UnitedHealth Group Inc's strategic handling of debt solidifies its financial health.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank shows UnitedHealth Group Inc's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. UnitedHealth Group Inc Operating Margin has increased (14.42%) over the past five years, as shown by the following data: 2018: 7.67; 2019: 8.13; 2020: 8.71; 2021: 8.34; 2022: 8.77. Furthermore, UnitedHealth Group Inc's Gross Margin has seen a consistent rise over the past five years, as evidenced by the data: 2018: 23.80; 2019: 23.79; 2020: 26.06; 2021: 24.22; 2022: 24.56. This trend underscores the company's growing proficiency in transforming revenue into profit. The Piotroski F-Score confirms UnitedHealth Group Inc's solid financial situation based on Joseph Piotroski's nine-point scale, which measures a company's profitability, funding and operating efficiency. UnitedHealth Group Inc's strong Predictability Rank of 5.0 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, UnitedHealth Group Inc demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 10.8%, which outperforms worse than 61.11% of 18 companies in the Healthcare Plans industry. Moreover, UnitedHealth Group Inc has seen a robust increase in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over the past few years. Specifically, the three-year growth rate stands at 13.1, and the rate over the past five years is 13.2. This trend accentuates the company's continued capability to drive growth.

Next Steps

Given the company's strong financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GuruFocus Score Rating highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. For investors seeking to capitalize on this potential, UnitedHealth Group Inc presents a compelling investment opportunity. GuruFocus Premium members can find more companies with strong GF Scores using the following screener link: GF Score Screen.

