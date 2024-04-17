UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript April 16, 2024

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $6.91, expectations were $6.63.

Operator: Good morning and welcome to the UnitedHealth Group First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. A question-and-answer session will follow UnitedHealth Group's prepared remarks. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. Here is some important introductory information. This call contains forward-looking statements under US Federal Securities Laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or present expectations. A description of some of the risks and uncertainties can be found in the reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the cautionary statements included in our current and periodic filings.

This call will also reference non-GAAP amounts. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP to GAAP amounts is available on the Financial and Earnings Reports section of the company's Investor Relations page at www.unitedhealthgroup.com. Information presented on this call is contained in the earnings release we issued this morning and in our Form 8-K dated April 16, 2024, which may be accessed from the Investor Relations page of the company's website. I will now turn the conference over to the Chief Executive Officer of UnitedHealth Group, Andrew Witty.

Andrew Witty: Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. We have a lot to cover. First, we'll discuss the status and impact of the Change Healthcare cyberattack, then we'll turn to the performance of our businesses, which continue to grow and perform well. It's important to underscore at the outset that even as we have devoted significant attention to addressing the Change Healthcare attack, the vast majority of the 400,000 people of this enterprise have remained as usual, intensely focused on delivering for all those we serve. That dedication is reflected in our overall performance this quarter. Directly as a result of their hard and -- hard work and the broad performance of our diversified businesses, we're able to reconfirm our full year adjusted earnings outlook, even as we absorb $0.30 to $0.40 per share in business disruption impacts related to Change Healthcare.

Now turning to Change Healthcare, this was an unprecedented attack by a malicious actor on the US health system. We promptly disconnected the affected services and turned our focus to two main areas, restoration and support. The attack disrupted the ability of care providers to file claims and be paid for their work, we moved quickly to fill this gap. Fortunately, we were able to bring to bear the substantial resources of UnitedHealth Group to drive the recovery and begin to mitigate the impact. Resources, which are standalone to Change Healthcare, would not have had access to on its own. These are the resources and the philosophy that underpinned our remediation of healthcare.gov back in 2013, and our distribution of CMS COVID emergency relief funds to care providers in 2020.

Here, we assisted care providers in financial need, providing over $6 billion in funding, all at no cost to them. We rapidly deployed resources to develop alternative solutions and move promptly to restore claims and payment services. We've made substantial progress and we will not rest until care providers' connectivity needs are met. And to help care providers mitigate workflow disruptions and help ensure the uninterrupted delivery of care, for a period of time, we suspended some care management activities. I'm immensely grateful for our colleagues who continue to work tirelessly day and night to restore services, free up funds for providers, and protect the broader health system. Let me touch on two more items we know are of interest to you.

