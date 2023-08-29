UnitedHealth Group Insiders Sold US$6.6m Of Shares Suggesting Hesitancy

In the last year, many UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At UnitedHealth Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the CEO & Non-Independent Director, Andrew Witty, sold US$3.0m worth of shares at a price of US$487 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$491. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 6.6% of Andrew Witty's holding.

UnitedHealth Group insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

UnitedHealth Group Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at UnitedHealth Group. In total, CEO & Non-Independent Director Andrew Witty dumped US$2.0m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does UnitedHealth Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that UnitedHealth Group insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$1.5b. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About UnitedHealth Group Insiders?

An insider sold UnitedHealth Group shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since UnitedHealth Group is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing UnitedHealth Group. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for UnitedHealth Group that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

