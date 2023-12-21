UnitedHealth Receives $610 Million Offer for Brazil Unit

(Bloomberg) -- UnitedHealth Group Inc received an offer from local entrepreneur Nelson Tanure valuing its Brazil unit at 2.5 billion to 3 billion reais ($509 million to $610 million), people familiar with the matter said.

Private equity firm Bain Capital LP and another Brazilian entrepreneur, Jose Seripieri Filho, have also made acquisition proposals, the people said, asking not to be identified because negotiations are private. A decision from the US company about the offers is expected soon, though negotiations could end without a deal, the people said.

Banco BTG Pactual is advising UnitedHealth in the sale, the people said.

UnitedHealth, Tanure, Seripieri Filho, Bain Capital and BTG declined to comment. UnitedHealth shares rose less than 1% at 10:15 a.m. in New York.

Tanure, known for investing in distressed assets, has a stake in power utility Light SA. He’s also invested in oil firm Prio SA and recently bought a controlling stake in the diagnostic firm Allianca Saude e Participacao.

Seripieri Filho founded the health-care plan manager Qualicorp Consultoria e Corretora de Seguros SA and left the firm in 2019.

Minnetonka, Minnesota-based UnitedHealth has been trying to sell its Brazilian assets since 2022 due to growing losses in individual health plans. It bought the unit, called Amil Participacoes SA, in 2012 for $4.7 billion.

The US health-care giant reported $8.7 billion in revenue from its international business in 2022, less than 3% of its total. The company had about 5.5 million members in its global segment as of Sept. 30.

Operations outside the US haven’t been a focus of the company’s presentations to investors for years. Instead, UnitedHealth has deepened its reach into the $4.5 trillion US health-care market with acquisitions of medical clinics, home-health companies, health technology firms and other service businesses under its Optum unit.

