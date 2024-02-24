UnitedHealthcare, UVM Health Network reach new contract

Feb. 24—PLATTSBURGH — UnitedHealthcare insurance has agreed to a new contract with the University of Vermont Health Network that will keep insurers covered through March of 2026.

UVM-affiliated facilities and physicians were originally due to become out of network with UnitedHealthcare on March 1.

This deadline was a two-month extension to the previous contract, which was set to end at the beginning of 2024 after negotiations between the two sides stalled out last year and a long-term deal looked unlikely.

The UVM Health Network says they sought that extension in order to allow patients and employers more time to make alternative plans.

CONTRACT NEGOTIATIONS

As previously reported by the Press-Republican, if a contract was not reached by March 1, this would have left an expected 2,660 commercial UnitedHealthcare patients in both Vermont and Northern New York, which include those enrolled in employer-sponsored and individual plans, without coverage.

Now, local patients insured through UnitedHealthcare can breathe a sigh of relief knowing their coverage will continue.

"We are glad to have averted a loss of coverage for our patients who receive their insurance through UnitedHealthcare commercial plans," Sunny Eappen, MD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of the UVM Health Network, said in a news release.

"However, we are very sorry for the stress and confusion this has caused. I'm certain our patients, families and caregivers who are impacted by this are frustrated — justifiably so. This is not how we want to engage with payer partners and hope we don't end up in a situation like this in the future."

The UVM Health Network said UnitedHealthcare had returned to the negotiating table ahead of the anticipated termination date for the first time since June of 2023 and were able to secure a new contract.

Contract negotiations had broken down early last year over the two sides not being able to agree on reimbursement rates.

REIMBURSEMENT RATES

As part of the new contract, UVM Health Network says United has agreed to "reimbursement rates that cover the cost of the care our non-profit health system provides and reduces some administrative burden on our providers."

"Patients covered by UnitedHealthcare commercial insurance will continue to receive in-network care across the UVM Health Network throughout the length of the contract. We understand how stressful the planned termination was for the many patients affected in our region, and we are pleased that we were able to reach an agreement," UVM Health Network said.

"As a reminder, the UVM Health Network is a safety net provider and will always provide emergency care to anyone who walks through the door, regardless of what insurance they have or whether they have insurance coverage."

UnitedHealthcare also confirmed the new multi-year contract in a news release, saying "the agreement ensures people enrolled in employer-sponsored commercial plans have continued, uninterrupted access to UVMHN's hospitals, facilities and its physicians."

"We thank our members and customers for their support and patience throughout this process and are honored to continue supporting all of the people throughout Vermont and New York who depend on us for access to quality and affordable health care."

