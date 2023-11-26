Advertisement
UNITEDLABELS Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: €0.083 loss per share (vs €0.035 profit in 3Q 2021)

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

UNITEDLABELS (ETR:ULC) Third Quarter 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: €3.48m (up 46% from 3Q 2021).

  • Net loss: €574.2k (down by 337% from €242.2k profit in 3Q 2021).

  • €0.083 loss per share (down from €0.035 profit in 3Q 2021).

earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

UNITEDLABELS' share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Be aware that UNITEDLABELS is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those is potentially serious...

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

