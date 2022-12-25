Unitel Releases Its Heartwarming Holiday Campaign Encouraging All to Connect with Their Loved Ones

The Mongolian telecommunications provider's Shine On campaign highlights the reach of its service coverage and its mission of bringing people together through communication

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than any other time of the year, the holidays bring people together. Just in time for the holidays and the season of connections and reunions, Mongolian telecommunications provider Unitel has released Shine On, a touching advertising campaign that encourages everyone to pick up the phone and connect with loved ones in the new year.

The Shine On campaign's advertising film features a Tsaatan (Northern reindeer people of Mongolia) child in a remote nomadic village of northern Mongolia who befriends a magical reindeer calf. Upon seeing the boy's disappointment at his brother's absence during New year's, the reindeer calf resolves to find a way to connect the siblings, and along with them, everyone else across the country.

Through the Shine On campaign, the Unitel team wanted to create a heartwarming moment while showcasing how the company helps family and friends connect and reconnect. The campaign was launched nationwide in Mongolia, with the magical reindeer and the Northern light-inspired holographic Christmas tree making an appearance in more than 75 locations around the country.

The new Shine On campaign highlights our commitment to and capabilities in helping others connect anytime, anyplace. The new year is a great time to connect with family and friends, and the entire team at Unitel is here to help our customers do just that, so go ahead and give your loved ones a call."

