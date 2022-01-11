U.S. markets close in 6 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,645.53
    -24.76 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,820.51
    -248.36 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,905.79
    -37.04 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,171.15
    -8.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.01
    +0.78 (+1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.50
    +4.70 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.51
    +0.05 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1331
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7710
    -0.0090 (-0.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3573
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5320
    +0.3240 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,633.73
    +717.48 (+1.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    985.38
    -9.04 (-0.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,471.07
    +25.82 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     

Unites States to Capture 20% of the Global Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market Share

·5 min read

- Phthalates based Vinyl Plasticizers to Remain Dominant in the Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market

- Fact.MR's latest study on the global vinyl flooring plasticizers market provides a detailed analysis of various drivers, trends, and opportunities from 2022 to 2032. In addition, it presents elaborate information about the leading segments in terms of plasticizer type and region

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From 2022 to 2032, the global vinyl flooring plasticizers market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.2 percent, from USD 1,349 million in 2022 to USD 1,880 million in 2032.

FactMR_Logo
FactMR_Logo

Furthermore, vinyl flooring plasticizer production reached 1,072 Kilo tonnes in 2021, accounting for 34% of overall plasticizer production, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of roughly 2.8 percent through 2032, with production reaching 1,570 Kilo tonnes.

For More Valuable Information on Market Dynamics, Request a Report Sample

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1509

The benefits of vinyl flooring plasticizers, such as flexibility, lifespan, durability, and resilience, have boosted their use in flooring. In addition, over the previous half-decade, new trends in resilient flooring installation have arisen, providing new opportunities for vinyl flooring plasticizers.

Vinyl flooring plasticizer containing phthalates continues to dominate the industry, accounting for around 80% of total market share in 2021. Meanwhile, due to the negative consequences of phthalates-based plasticizers, non-phthalates vinyl flooring plasticizers have acquired a lot of traction.

The use of phthalates-based plasticizers in flooring applications has decreased. Thus, over the next decade, non-phthalates based plasticizers in vinyl flooring applications are expected to expand at a CAGR of roughly 3.0%.

The largest rate of use of non-phthalates based vinyl flooring plasticizers has been in the healthcare ecosystem, owing to the minimum negative impact on human health.

Key Takeaways:

  • U.S to account for nearly 20% of the global vinyl flooring plasticizers market share.

  • Germany vinyl flooring plasticizers market to grow at a CAGR of over 2.8% during the forecast period.

  • Phthalates based vinyl plasticizers to hold leading the market share.

Growth Drivers:

  • Flexibility, longevity, durability and resilience characteristics of vinyl flooring plasticizers to drive the global demand.

  • Rising trend of resilient flooring to create lucrative opportunities for vinyl flooring plasticizers.

  • Adoption of vinyl flooring plasticizers in healthcare sector to spur the market growth.

For Critical Insights on Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market, Request for Methodology here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1509

Competitive Landscape

In a recently published analysis, Fact.MR provides thorough information about price points of leading manufacturers of vinyl flooring plasticizers positioned throughout geographies, as well as sales growth information, production capacity, and speculative production expansion.

Key Players in the Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market Include:

  • BASF SE

  • UPC Group

  • ExxonMobil Corporation

  • LG Chem Ltd

  • Eastman Chemical Company

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • Aekyung Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

  • Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

  • Shandong Qilu Plasticizers Co., Ltd.

  • Shandong Hongxin Chemicals Co. Ltd.

More Valuable Insights on Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the vinyl flooring plasticizers market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the global vinyl flooring plasticizers market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

  • By Plasticizer Type

  • By Region

Key Questions Covered in Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market Report

  • The report offers insight into the vinyl flooring plasticizers market demand outlook for 2022-2032.

  • The market study also highlights projected sales growth for vinyl flooring plasticizers market between 2022 and 2032.

  • Vinyl flooring plasticizers market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

  • Vinyl flooring plasticizers market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemical & Materials Domain –

PVC Plasticizers and Stabilizers Market Forecast - On the back of concrete applications in the automotive, building and construction, packaging, other explicit end-use industries, the PVC plasticizers and stabilizers market is expected to grow at a slant.

Non-phthalate plasticizers Market Analysis - The global demand for non-phthalate plasticizers is predicted to rise during the forecast period, owing to factors such as product innovation with enhanced features and toxicological profiles.

Superplasticizer Market Insights - The increased demand for superplasticizer in the construction industry is projected to drive the worldwide superplasticizer market. One of the most significant advancements in concrete technology is the use of superplasticizer.

Vinylon Market Scope - Increased disposable income has led to an increase in textile consumption, which has resulted in a rise in vinylon demand on the global market. As rules on other synthetic fibres tighten, demand for vinylon from the textile and other industries will rise.

Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market Trends - Fiber-reinforced concrete sales are predicted to rise fast over the forecast period, owing to the increasing number of construction activities such as airports, motorways, roadways, expressways, dams, and many others.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to chemical and materials, technology to even the most niche categories. 80% of Fortune 1000's trust us in critical decision making.

MarketNgage is powered by Fact.MR – our Unified Intelligence Engine, a revolutionary Market Research Subscription platform with a flexible pricing to suit your needs.

You can access all our chemical and materials research reports by signing up with MarketNgage's Market Research Subscription with FREE credits. MarketNgage is powered by Fact.MR – A Fully integrated research solution for seamless single-window access Widest coverage on emerging markets, nascent products, and disruptive technologies.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E: sales@factmr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unites-states-to-capture-20-of-the-global-vinyl-flooring-plasticizers-market-share-301458248.html

SOURCE Fact.MR

Recommended Stories

  • Is AT&T Still a Great Dividend Stock?

    In 2021, AT&T (NYSE: T) decided to spin off its DIRECTV and WarnerMedia divisions to raise capital to reduce its massive debt. Unfortunately for income investors, AT&T revealed last year that it intended to slash the payout despite the cash the company will receive from the spinoffs. Now, with the Dividend Aristocrat status lost, such moves understandably leave AT&T investors wondering whether AT&T is still a great dividend stock.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Many technology stocks have been hammered at the beginning of 2022, but the business is performing stronger than ever. Cryptocurrencies have also had a rough past few months, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) falling more than 35% from its all-time high. If an investor is deciding between high-quality stocks and cryptocurrency to buy on the dip, they might want to consider these three stocks over any cryptocurrency.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • These 2 Stocks Could Threaten Tuesday's Market Bounce

    Investors have been surprised by the way 2022 has started, with steep drops on most stock market indexes. Wall Street tried to mount a comeback on Tuesday morning, though, in the hopes of getting back on a bullish path. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had picked up 15 points to 4,678, while Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had risen 79 points to 15,687.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks She Just Bought

    Undaunted by heavy losses, the internet's favorite stock picker still expects a bright future for all three of these companies.

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • Tech Is Tearing Back. Why Nvidia and 4 Others Look Like Winners, Unlike Intel.

    Analysts at Bank of America are bullish on semiconductors. They see Nvidia and four others as key winners from 2022 trends.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Morgan Stanley Says ‘Buy’

    The start of a new year is always a convenient time to evaluate, or reevaluate, the stock portfolios. With a year’s worth of data behind us, and fresh forecasts ahead, investors can use the fresh start on the calendar to figure out if they need a rethink on their investment strategy. In a note from Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Mike Wilson defines the key question for investors now as a simple binary decision, between staying with relative winners or going ‘bottom fishing.’ Each has i

  • 2 E-Commerce Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    According to a study from Infiniti Research, the global e-commerce market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 29% until 2025. Both Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) and Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) are not participating in the selling but rather providing services that can help all e-commerce companies in the world.

  • AT&T Soon Will Catch Up to Rival Verizon. The Stock Got Upgraded to a Buy.

    Citi analysts believe the merger of Discovery and AT&T's WarnerMedia will be an important catalyst for AT shares.

  • 7 Reasons I'm Hanging On to Teladoc Stock in 2022

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) are trading at their 52-week lows. The stock is down 48% in just six months while the S&P 500 has risen 7%. From afar, it looks like this may be a problematic investment and one that investors should be dumping.

  • Roblox Stock Is Off 40% From Its Peak Price -- Here's Why

    Online game platform and game creation system Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) has performed well since its direct listing last year -- its shares began trading at around $60 and subsequently more than doubled over the next few months to hit a high of $141.60. The surge in user base during the pandemic, as well as the ongoing optimism on the metaverse, drove the strong performance in stock price. Roblox has benefited tremendously during this period as users have had the time and desire to linger on its platform because temporary lockdowns gave them little else to do.

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Buying ASML Holding (ASML) Shares

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy underperformed its Russell 1000 Growth Index benchmark during the third quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains across four of the […]

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Now According to SailingStone Capital Partners

    In this article, we’d be discussing 10 energy stocks to buy now according to SailingStone Capital Partners. You can skip our detailed analysis of SailingStone Capital Partners’ 13F portfolio and go directly to 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Now According to SailingStone Capital Partners. SailingStone Capital Partners is an investment advisory firm and hedge fund […]

  • Investing $100,000 in This Basket of Dividend Stocks Should Give You $4,000 in 2022 Income

    Investing in companies that pay sizable dividends can be a great way to supplement income in retirement or simply earn passive, low-tax income without the need to sell securities. Yamana Gold, Kinder Morgan, and Autoliv all have strong fundamentals that can back up their dividends.

  • Omicron will end up being a good thing for the stock market: JPMorgan

    Buy the dip in stocks, contends J.P. Morgan.

  • Nokia Stock Inches Higher Because It Lifted Its Earnings Guidance

    The better-than-expected performance came from its venture fund investments, with its underlying business performing as expected last year.

  • 10 Bank Dividend Stocks for 2022

    In this article, we are going to talk about our list of the 10 bank dividend stocks to buy in 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of bank dividend stocks and go directly to the 5 Bank Dividend Stocks for 2022. The Covid pandemic in 2020 was especially cruel to the banking sector of US […]

  • This Unstoppable 8%-Yielding Dividend Stock Has the Fuel to Keep Heading Higher

    Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) has been an unstoppable dividend stock over the years. With a dividend yield currently around 8% and a rock-solid payout that should keep heading higher, Enterprise is an attractive option for income investors to consider in today's low-yield environment. Enterprise Products Partners recently increased its distribution again, pushing its fourth-quarter dividend payment up to $0.465 per share ($1.86 per share annualized), a 3.3% increase compared with the prior-year period.