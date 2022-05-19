U.S. markets closed

Uniti Group Inc. to Present at the Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Uniti Group Inc.
·1 min read
  • UNIT
Uniti Group Inc.
Uniti Group Inc.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that its Chief Revenue Officer, Ron Mudry, and Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations, Bill DiTullio, are scheduled to participate at the Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. The presentation is scheduled for 3:20 PM ET on June 2, 2022 in New York, NY.

You may access a live webcast of the event on Uniti’s website at www.uniti.com under the Investors tab. The webcast will be available for replay for a limited time on Uniti’s website following the presentation.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2022, Uniti owns approximately 129,000 fiber route miles, 7.7 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS:

Paul Bullington, 251-662-1512
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
paul.bullington@uniti.com

Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872
Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
bill.ditullio@uniti.com


