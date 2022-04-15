Uniti Group Inc. Releases 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Uniti Group Inc.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today the release of its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) Report. This report provides an overview of Uniti’s ESG-related policies and commitments, as well as highlights important accomplishments achieved in 2021, including details of Uniti’s first ESG materiality assessment.



“I am pleased to announce the release of Uniti’s 2021 ESG Report,” commented Kenny Gunderman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Uniti. “We believe in integrating sustainable and responsible practices not only to demonstrate our commitment to being a responsible corporate partner, but also to enhance and promote Uniti’s business strategies and practices.”

The 2021 ESG Report is available on Uniti’s investor relations website at investor.uniti.com under the ESG Reports tab.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2021, Uniti owns approximately 128,000 fiber route miles, 7.6 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS:

Paul Bullington, 251-662-1512

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

paul.bullington@uniti.com

Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872

Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

bill.ditullio@uniti.com



