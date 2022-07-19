U.S. markets open in 2 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,866.75
    +33.00 (+0.86%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,256.00
    +209.00 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,010.25
    +103.25 (+0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,756.70
    +17.90 (+1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.14
    -1.46 (-1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.60
    +4.40 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    18.82
    -0.02 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0263
    +0.0113 (+1.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.67
    +0.44 (+1.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2016
    +0.0064 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.4630
    -0.6590 (-0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,992.16
    -187.21 (-0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    502.85
    +24.66 (+5.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,240.93
    +17.69 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,961.68
    +173.21 (+0.65%)
     

Unitil Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
UNITIL Corporation
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • UTL
    Watchlist
UNITIL Corporation
UNITIL Corporation

HAMPTON, N.H., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unitil Corporation (NYSE: UTL) (unitil.com) has scheduled the release of its second quarter 2022 earnings before the market opens on August 2, 2022. Unitil will host its conference call and webcast later that day at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to review its quarterly results. Related presentation materials will be available before the call on the Company’s Investors page at investors.unitil.com.

The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the Company’s Investors page at investors.unitil.com. Interested parties may access the call by registering via web link here. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the website at investors.unitil.com.

About Unitil Corporation

Unitil Corporation provides energy for life by safely and reliably delivering natural gas and electricity in New England. We are committed to the communities we serve and to developing people, business practices, and technologies that lead to the delivery of dependable, more efficient energy. Unitil Corporation is a public utility holding company with operations in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Together, Unitil’s operating utilities serve approximately 107,700 electric customers and 86,600 natural gas customers. For more information about our people, technologies, and community involvement please visit unitil.com.

For more information please contact:
Todd Diggins – Investor Relations
Phone: 603-773-6504
Email: diggins@unitil.com

Alec O’Meara – Media Relations
Phone: 603-773-6404
Email: omeara@unitil.com


Recommended Stories

  • Congress deliberates a $52 billion semiconductor bill — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    In today’s world, the markets cannot be separated from politics. Case in point – the semiconductor subsidy bill currently before Congress. The bill, which holds the promise of some $52 billion worth of subsidies for the US semiconductor industry, was stalled in the Congressional processes for several months but last week got a boost from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In a move not sees as particularly coincidental, Pelosi’s husband just last month exercised a call option to purchase more than $5 m

  • Nancy Pelosi’s husband just bought over $1 million of this chip stock right before a $52 billion subsidy vote — is there still time to tag along?

    Follow the real smart money?

  • IBM beats expectations in second-quarter earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down IBM's second-quarter earnings results, which was a beat on both the top and bottom line.&nbsp;

  • Netflix Users are Leaving; 3 Rival Streamers Seeing Big Gains

    Netflix expects to lose 2 million subscribers this quarter, but they're not turning off their TVs.

  • Apple reportedly set to slow hiring and spending

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Dave Briggs, Seana Smith, and Rachelle Akuffo discuss a new report that Apple will be slowing down hiring and spending in some of its divisions. The stock is dragging markets lower.

  • Nancy Pelosi’s husband buys millions worth of Nvidia stock ahead of chip-manufacturing bill vote

    Paul Pelosi bought as much $5 million worth of stock in software and computer chip company Nvidia in June.

  • 10 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss blue-chip dividend stocks with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns over the years, and go directly to read 5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. In May 2022, US inflation reached its 40-year high, with the consumer price index […]

  • General Electric Unveils New Brand Names, Logo, Ahead of Historic Split

    "Today marks a key milestone in GE's plan to become three independent, laser-focused companies," said CEO Larry Culp.

  • Netflix earnings preview: ’Stranger Things’ offers bright spot amid stock slump

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal joins the Live show to discuss Netflix earnings as 'Stranger Things' continues to break records, Netflix's subscriber decline, ESPN+ raising its prices by 43%, and the outlook for streaming services.

  • Alphabet Stock: What the Charts Say After 20-for-1 Stock Split

    Alphabet stock just underwent a 20-for-1 stock split. Here's how to trade the stock after the event.

  • Two Giant Miners Warn of Tougher Times as World Demand Wavers

    (Bloomberg) -- Mining giant BHP Group has joined rival Rio Tinto Group in signaling more turbulence to come for commodities producers as costs balloon and demand for everything from iron ore to copper hits headwinds.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapThe world’s biggest

  • Google stock turns lower, Nvidia stock jumps

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss trending tickers Nvidia and Google.&nbsp;

  • Berkshire Nears 20% Stake in Occidental Petroleum After New Buys

    Berkshire Hathaway continues to add its stake in Occidental Petroleum and now holds 19.4% of the energy company after new purchases totaling more than $100 million this past Thursday and Friday, according to a filing late Monday. Berkshire Hathaway (Ticker BRK/A, BRK/B) bought 1.9 million shares of Occidental Petroleum (OXY) late last week at prices ranging from $56 to $59 a share and now holds 181.7 million shares worth about $11 billion, according to its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Berkshire seems headed toward a 20% stake in Occidental that would allow it to include a proportionate share of the energy company’s earnings in its financial results rather than just dividends received.

  • Bezos-Backed Arrived Homes Released Its Largest Batch Of Single-Family Rental Offerings To Date

    The real estate investment platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos, has launched its largest batch of new offerings with a total of 14 new single-family rental properties. Seven of the 14 rental homes hit the platform last week on July 13, with the remaining seven being available as of today. So far, five of the properties have been fully funded with a total value of about $1.4 million. The rental property investment platform allows individual investor

  • 5 Red Flags for Unity Software's Future

    Unity Software (NYSE: U) was one of the hottest tech IPOs of 2020. More than half of the world's mobile, console, and PC games were already created by its namesake engine -- which greatly simplified the development of cross-platform games -- and it was expanding its ecosystem with integrated ads, other monetization features, and tools for non-gaming applications.

  • FTSE 100 and European stocks swing into green despite UK jobs numbers surprise

    Equities in Europe taking a hit after Wall Street suffered on Monday following a report that Apple is planning to slow hiring.

  • Trader Behind Huge Fed Funds Wager Bags $14 Million in First Day

    (Bloomberg) -- A trader is pocketing big profits for breaking with the pack and placing a sizable bet that the Federal Reserve won’t increase the size of its interest-rate hikes. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapOn Friday, someone purchased October futures with a noti

  • US Stock Futures Climb Amid Earnings Anticipation: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity futures advanced as investors assessed the outlook for corporate earnings amid concern about global growth amid Europe’s deepening energy crisis. The dollar fell against all its Group of 10 peers.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapContracts on t

  • Nikola extends stock proposal vote again as opposition continues from ex-CEO Trevor Milton

    At the start of July, about 48% of Nikola Corp.'s outstanding shares had been voted for a measure that's opposed by the company's founder Trevor Milton. As of July 18, Nikola officials said the company was tantalizingly close to reaching the total number of shares needed to push the proposal through.

  • This bear market in stocks remains historically shallow and short: Jefferies

    The fact that consumers and companies haven't acted like a recession is near may prolong the current market dynamic, warn analysts at Jefferies.