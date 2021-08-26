U.S. markets close in 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,475.01
    -21.18 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,248.58
    -156.92 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,966.01
    -75.85 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,217.46
    -21.81 (-0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.58
    -0.78 (-1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.70
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.52
    -0.25 (-1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1755
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3699
    -0.0064 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0300
    +0.0470 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,938.42
    -1,986.70 (-4.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,172.23
    -27.07 (-2.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,124.98
    -25.14 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     

Unity Bancorp Declares Cash Dividend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Unity Bancorp, Inc.
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CLINTON, N.J., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNTY), parent company of Unity Bank, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per common share. Such dividend is payable on September 24, 2021, to shareholders of record as of September 10, 2021.

Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a financial service organization headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey, with approximately $2.0 billion in assets and $1.6 billion in deposits. Unity Bank, the company’s wholly owned subsidiary, provides financial services to retail, corporate and small business customers through its 19 retail service centers located in Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties in New Jersey and Northampton County, Pennsylvania. For additional information about Unity, visit our website at www.unitybank.com, or call 800-618-BANK.

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, either expressed or implied, which are provided to assist the reader in understanding anticipated future financial performance. These statements may be identified by use of the words “believe”, “expect”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project” or similar expressions. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management, which are subject to factors beyond the company’s control and could impede its ability to achieve these goals. These factors include those items included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading “Item IA-Risk Factors” as amended or supplemented by our subsequent filings with the SEC, as well as general economic conditions, trends in interest rates, the ability of our borrowers to repay their loans, our ability to manage and reduce the level of our nonperforming assets, and results of regulatory exams, and the impact of COVID-19 on the Bank, its employees and customers, among other factors.

News Media & Financial Analyst Contact:
George Boyan
EVP & Chief Financial Officer
(908) 713-4565


Recommended Stories

  • Why Autodesk's Stock Plunged 10% Today

    Shares of software giant Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) fell as much as 10% in trading on Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. Second-quarter revenue was up 16% from a year ago to $1.06 billion, meeting analyst estimates, and net income was up 18% to $115.6 million, or $1.21 per share on an adjusted basis, above the $1.13 per share estimate. Revenue was in line with analyst estimates of $1.12 billion, but earnings guidance fell short of the $1.30 expectation.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Places Bet on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    The ‘COVID year’ of 2020 was a rough one – markets got hammered, economies were shuttered, and we’re still recovering. But for a select few, last year brought success and opened up opportunities. Steve Cohen, the billionaire founder of Point72 Asset Management, took the difficulties in stride. In 2020, he increased his firm’s assets under management to more than $19 billion, and collected personal earnings of $1.4 billion. Cohen has used his fortune to fund his philanthropy, as well as his purch

  • Dollar Tree, Dollar General plummet on weak guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi breaks down Thursday morning's dollar store earnings from Dollar General and Dollar Tree. Both companies saw shares dip following lower earnings guidance.

  • Stanley Druckenmiller is Loading Up on These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Stanley Druckenmiller is loading up on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Stanley Druckenmiller is Loading Up on These 5 Stocks. Technology stocks have offered investors explosive returns over the past few months. No other billionaire on Wall Street […]

  • Dow Jones Dips Amid Fed Official Demand; Tesla Falls Despite Elon Musk Surprise; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones fell after a senior Fed official made a demand. Tesla dipped despite CEO Elon Musk sharing a surprise. Some stocks passed buy.

  • 2 Smart Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Cybercrime continues to occur with alarming frequency. So far this year, high-profile attacks on the Colonial Pipeline, McDonald's, and Microsoft have made headlines, and T-Mobile recently joined those ranks when hackers stole the personal information of 54 million people.

  • Why Nordstrom Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) plunged 17.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the retailer's second-quarter financial report. Revenue from Nordstrom's namesake brand surged 127%, while sales for its Nordstrom Rack brand increased 61%. "We capitalized on improving customer demand with focused execution, healthy inventory sell-through, and continued expense management to deliver strong quarterly results," CEO Erik Nordstrom said in a press release.

  • Citi strategist warns of a 10% September plunge — why he could be right

    This expert thinks September might bring a double-digit fall.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Zynga Stock?

    Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) has been one of the best-performing video game stocks over the last five years. If you had bought shares when CEO Frank Gibeau took over in March 2016, you would have more than tripled your money. Zynga owns some of the most popular titles in the mobile market, including Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, and FarmVille.

  • Where Will ExxonMobil Be in 10 Years?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) stock has generated steady dividend income for millions of investors over the years, so it isn't surprising that it still has many fans, despite its lackluster share price performance. Over the last 10 years, ExxonMobil stock has generated a total return of 11.6%, compared to 372% for the S&P 500 Index. The International Energy Agency estimates that the global demand for oil could rise to 104.1 million barrels per day in 2026 from an estimated 96.5 million barrels per day in 2021.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Palo Alto Networks Stock?

    Following a knockout finish to its 2021 fiscal year (the 12 months ended July 31, 2021), Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) stock price is up some 92% since the start of 2020. Cybersecurity is more important than ever as the world grows more reliant on digital systems, and the bad guys get increasingly sophisticated in their attacks. In spite of its great run, this technology stock still has a lot of growth potential.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up 70% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    There's little doubt that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, he's created over $500 billion in value for shareholders and generated an average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shares of 20%. A 13F provides a quarterly snapshot of what Buffett and his investing team have been buying and selling.

  • U.S. Stocks Fall on Kabul Blasts, Hawkish Fed View: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities fell Thursday as markets turned cautious after explosions in Afghanistan and ahead of a Federal Reserve gathering that may provide more clues about its approach to paring stimulus. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 slid after reports of U.S. and civilian casualties from blasts outside the Kabul airport, escalating tensions as the U.S. evacuates the area. The decline came after non-voting members of the Federal Open Market Committee also made hawkish monetary comments, urgin

  • Estimating the Intrinsic Value of Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)

    While cannabis remains one of the prominent growth stories, Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) is having one of the more peaceful periods in the history of this extremely volatile stock. Yet, after the latest declines, the stock could not make a fresh low, showing a sign of potential bottoming. In this article, we will examine the latest developments and examine the current intrinsic value based on the discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation model.

  • Salesforce and Snowflake surge, Lordstown Motors pops on new CEO, meme stocks mixed

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • New Investor? Here Are 3 Great Starter Stocks to Consider

    If you are just starting your investing journey, these three stocks can anchor a beginner's portfolio.

  • Here’s Why New Oriental Education (EDU) Landed in Polen Capital’s Detractor List

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen International Growth” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 5.57% was delivered by the fund for the Q2 of 2021, outperforming its MSCI All Country World benchmark that delivered a 5.47% return for the same period. […]

  • These 20 ‘left behind’ stocks among the S&P 500 are expected to rise up to 59% over 12 months

    During a third banner year for the stock market, there are some surprises among the small number of stocks that are down for 2021.

  • Why D-Market Electronic Services & Trading Stock Got Pummeled Thursday

    In its first quarter as a public company, "the Amazon of Turkey" failed to deliver the goods.