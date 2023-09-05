Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.12

The board of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.12 per share on the 22nd of September. The dividend yield is 1.9% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

See our latest analysis for Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible.

Unity Bancorp has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. While past records don't necessarily translate into future results, the company's payout ratio of 12% also shows that Unity Bancorp is able to comfortably pay dividends.

EPS is set to fall by 0.4% over the next 12 months. But if the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the future payout ratio could be 14%, which would be comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Unity Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.0364 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.48. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 29% per annum over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see that Unity Bancorp has been growing its earnings per share at 20% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Unity Bancorp's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Unity Bancorp that you should be aware of before investing. Is Unity Bancorp not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.