Unity Bancorp's (NASDAQ:UNTY) Dividend Will Be $0.12

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) will pay a dividend of $0.12 on the 22nd of September. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 2.0%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Unity Bancorp's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end.

Unity Bancorp has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. While past data isn't a guarantee for the future, Unity Bancorp's latest earnings report puts its payout ratio at 12%, showing that the company can pay out its dividends comfortably.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 0.4%. But if the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio could be 14%, which we would consider to be quite comfortable looking forward, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Unity Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.0364, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.48. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 29% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Unity Bancorp has impressed us by growing EPS at 20% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Unity Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, Unity Bancorp has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about. Is Unity Bancorp not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

