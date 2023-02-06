U.S. markets close in 1 hour 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,113.79
    -22.69 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,907.38
    -18.63 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,906.31
    -100.65 (-0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,961.03
    -24.51 (-1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.09
    +0.70 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,883.50
    +6.90 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    22.32
    -0.09 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0733
    -0.0064 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6230
    +0.0910 (+2.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2033
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4910
    +1.3410 (+1.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,056.92
    +169.40 (+0.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    529.95
    +4.81 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,836.71
    -65.09 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,693.65
    +184.19 (+0.67%)
     

Unity Bank Opens Fort Lee Branch, Enhancing Bergen County Financial Services

Unity Bancorp, Inc.
·3 min read
Unity Bancorp, Inc.
Unity Bancorp, Inc.

Community Bank Now Manages 20 Branches in New Jersey & Lehigh Valley, Pa.

Unity Bank's Fort Lee, New Jersey Branch

Unity Bank's latest branch is located in Fort Lee, New Jersey.
Unity Bank's latest branch is located in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

FORT LEE, N.J., Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unity Bank has opened a new full service branch in Fort Lee, increasing its service footprint to 20 branches and enhancing its retail presence in Bergen County. The new branch is located at 899 Palisade Avenue at the intersection with Columbia Avenue.

“We are committed to Bergen County and Fort Lee is a natural fit to our footprint,” said Unity Bank President & CEO James A. Hughes. “Banking services at the branch level are increasingly important to our customers, particularly small business owners who still, even in the age of electronic banking, rely on branches. Community banks are engines for economic growth and we are focused on bringing that drive to Bergen County.”

Unity is bringing a local flavor to the 1890 square foot branch. The facility features the abstract landscape oil paintings of Bergen County artist Sol Zaretsky of Teaneck. Unity purchased several of Zaretsky’s paintings through its program to support local artists in communities where it has branches.

The facility, previously operated by another bank, includes dedicated parking and drive-up banking and ATM services. Surrounding businesses include an insurance company, salon and a dentist.

Ryan Peene, Unity Bank’s Senior Vice President/Chief Depository Officer, who is well known in the Bergen County and Hudson County communities for his leadership roles on the City of Hoboken Planning Board and Greater Bergen Community Action, leads the development of the Fort Lee branch and all of Unity’s retail banking operations. The Fort Lee team also includes Franca Fabrizio, Area Manager; Sunita Pereira, Operations Manager; Vince Forma, Commercial Lender; Kathleen Hay, SBA Lender; and Mortgage Lenders Nicholas Aversa and Pasquale Grande.

Fort Lee is the second new branch opened by Unity in the last two months. In December, the bank opened a branch in Lakewood in Ocean County. Unity Bank now provides financial services to retail, corporate and small business customers in Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Ocean, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties in New Jersey and Northampton County in Pennsylvania. The bank holds about $2.4 billion in assets and $1.8 billion in deposits.

“Unity is committed to supporting small businesses and families,” said Hughes. “The new branches are bringing our full suite of products and services to the local marketplace. We are helping launch small businesses, grow existing companies and enable families to purchase a house, or put an addition on their existing home.”

About Unity Bancorp, Inc.
Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNTY), the parent company of Unity Bank, its primary and wholly owned subsidiary, is a financial services organization headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey. Unity Bank provides financial services to businesses and consumers at 20 branches throughout New Jersey and the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. Unity Bank provides community-oriented commercial banking services, including deposit accounts, loans, online and mobile services. For more information, please visit unitybank.com or call 800-618-BANK (800-618-2265).

MEDIA CONTACT:
Fred Feiner
Yankee Public Relations
(908) 425-4878
fred@yankeepr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dec6936f-3d1d-4aad-8291-66f677fa2210


Recommended Stories

  • Snap Stock Snaps Back: 1 Big Reason to Buy It Right Now

    Investors' initial reaction to Snap's 2022 financial results might have been too pessimistic.

  • Jim Cramer’s Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks

    In this article, we will discuss the favorite energy and bank stock picks of Jim Cramer. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can go to Jim Cramer’s 5 Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks. Jim Cramer is an American television personality, former hedge fund manager, and best-selling author. He is the host of […]

  • Is AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

    Here is how AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) and Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

  • Major stock indices fall ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Rachelle Akuffo joins the Live show to discuss how stocks are trading ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech on Tuesday.

  • Why Omeros Corporation Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) skyrocketed 40.5% higher as of 11:12 a.m. ET on Monday. The huge gain came after the company announced that Rayner Surgical paid a $200 million milestone payment. This payment is related to Omeros' sale of its ophthalmology product Omidria to Rayner in December 2021.

  • Here’s Why Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Disappointed the Investors in Q4

    Longleaf Partners, managed by Southeastern Asset Management, released its “Small-Cap Fund” fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund delivered 4.74% in the fourth quarter compared to a 6.23% return for the Russell 2000 Index, while the fund declined -19.27% in the year 2022. Multiple companies across sectors delivered strong […]

  • Best Stock to Buy: Palantir Stock vs. C3.ai Stock

    Growth stocks are in favor again to start 2023. Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) are certainly interesting choices. This video will answer which growth stock is the best one to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb.

  • India's Adani crisis spills over into street protests as losses top $110 billion

    The crisis engulfing the Adani Group intensified on Monday as hundreds of members of India's opposition parties took to the streets to press for a probe into allegations by a U.S. short-seller against the conglomerate which triggered its market rout. Shares in billionaire Gautam Adani's companies have been in free-fall since a Jan. 24 critical report by Hindenberg Research, with group cumulative market losses now topping $110 billion, sparking fears of wider financial contagion. Opposition parties, who last week called for a parliamentary panel to investigate the saga and disrupted proceedings, have questioned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's closeness with Adani.

  • Ford Gets Rid of Rivian

    The year 2022 was a nightmare for the shareholders of the upstart electric-vehicle maker Rivian. Rivian went public in November 2021, and the stock then rose as high as $180, which was clearly gold for early shareholders like e-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford. This cocktail has complicated Rivian's effort to mass-produce its vehicles.

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Is Falling Today

    Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) were falling 4% in morning trading Monday at 10:37 a.m. on no company-specific news, but the stock has been on a tear so far this year, up 22% year to date. In a notable mention last week, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook told analysts during the tech giant's fiscal first quarter earnings conference call that the company was "all in" on being Taiwan Semiconductor's largest customer at its new Arizona facilities. Although Taiwan Semiconductor has been able to sidestep many of the supply chain snags that have embroiled other leading chipmakers, its own latest earnings report had the world's leading pure-play foundry saying weakening consumer demand could result in first-quarter revenue dropping as much as 5%, leading to cuts in this year's capital expenditures compared to a year ago.

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever

    The defensiveness and stability of these stocks may be underrated but could be more valuable than many investors think.

  • Activision Blizzard stock drops ahead of earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Rachelle Akuffo discusses stock performance for Activision Blizzard.

  • Laid-off Silicon Valley workers are panic-selling their start-up shares as valuations plunge — here are 3 top tech stocks for 2023 that actually make money

    It's a tech-astrophe out there. But you have options.

  • Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry

    One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will...

  • ‘I would not touch crypto in a million years’: Jim Cramer blasts 'dangerous' $4.3B bailout of crypto bank — here's how to prep for a collapse of crypto confidence

    The bailout by the Federal Home Loan Bank has critics questioning whether the government-backed enterprise has lost its way.

  • ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Armour Residential REIT (ARR) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Warren Buffett More Than Doubles His Money on This Stock Every 2 Years

    Berkshire Hathaway's longest-held stock is generating a jaw-dropping 54.2% annual yield, relative to cost.

  • Ask an Advisor: I'm Over Age 72. How Do I Avoid the RMD Tax Bite?

    I'm over age 72. What can I do about avoiding the required minimum distribution (RMD) tax bite? I have a steady stream of other income. -Bernie Tax-deferred accounts, such as 401(k)s and traditional individual retirement accounts (IRAs), are potentially great … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I'm Over Age 72. How Do I Avoid the RMD Tax Bite? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Still Look Cheap Despite This Year’s Rally

    It might be obvious to point out that an important part of the investing game is to find the stocks that are undervalued — that is, the companies with sound fundamentals that the market is presently not fully appreciating. Luckily for investors, after 2022’s widespread carnage, there are still plenty of names out there still at relatively depressed levels. In fact, even after the strong rallies seen in the year’s opening stretch, such was 2022’s merciless bear, there are scores of stocks out the

  • Is Beyond Meat Stock Beyond Saving?

    Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) was one of the hottest initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2019. Investors wanted all they could handle of the plant-based meat craze, and Beyond Meat stock was able to give it to them. Beyond Meat is one of the leading plant-based meat retailers around the world, with a large presence in the United States.