Unity Care Partners with Bloom Energy to Secure Permanent Employment for Transition-Aged Foster Care Youth

·3 min read
Upcoming Job Fair aims to connect foster children transitioning out of the system with long-term career opportunities at Bloom Energy.

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unity Care, a San Jose-based nonprofit organization that provides safe, stable housing and supportive services for transition-age foster youth with a focus on communities of color, announced today that it is partnering with Bloom Energy to introduce the youth in Unity Care’s program to careers that bring them security, value and a long-term growth plan. Bloom Energy is hosting a job fair on Monday, April 25 with Unity Care clients and Transition-Age Youth in mind. They will be briefing attendees on the benefits of starting their career with Bloom Energy, along with information about Assembly Technician positions available at both their Sunnyvale and Fremont locations, and the interview process.

The job fair will be held on Zoom, and interviews will take place a week after the event. This is a great opportunity for Transition-Aged youth, as the positions being offered are well-paying – $21-25/hour – and offer full healthcare benefits. Additionally, the facility locations are accessible by public transportation. No prior manufacturing experience is required for these positions, and on-the-job training will be provided.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for youth transitioning out of the foster care system, and we’re thrilled to take part in Bloom Energy’s job fair,” said André V. Chapman, MA, Founder and CEO of Unity Care. “The flaws inherent in our child welfare system have increased suffering for foster children, who have faced multiple, debilitating traumas, including removal from their family homes and years of transferring between temporary placements. At Unity Care, we are driven to equip these youth with resources and opportunities they need to become self-sufficient long after exiting their foster homes – and through our partnership with Bloom Energy, we are a step closer to reaching that goal.”

Bloom Energy’s mission is to make clean, reliable energy affordable for everyone. CEO KR Sridhar worked with NASA before founding Bloom Energy, and with his team, is developing innovative energy solutions that address both the causes and consequences of climate change by lowering carbon emissions and enabling energy resilience.

Foster children often suffer abuse or neglect, and once they age out of the foster care system, they face adulthood without the benefit of family emotional or financial support. Nationally, 40-50 percent of foster children experience homelessness within two years of leaving their foster homes, and many become incarcerated. Over the past two years, the efforts of Unity Care have garnered many positive outcomes, such as 96% of graduates securing stable housing, and more than 86% of graduates becoming employed by the end of 2021.

About the Unity Care Group
Founded in 1993, we transform the lives of young people in and emerging from foster care by providing stable housing, caring connections, and life skills that build a foundation to achieve their potential. Unity Care provides supportive housing in nine Northern California counties, delivering culturally proficient and trauma-informed services centered on Unity Care’s “5 Pillars of Success” – HOUSING, EDUCATION, EMPLOYMENT, WELL-BEING, and UNCONDITIONAL CARE. Unity Care is nationally accredited by the Council on Accreditation (COA). To learn more about Unity Care visit www.unitycare.org.

Media Contact:
Brigit Valencia
Compel
360.597.4516
brigit@compel-pr.com


