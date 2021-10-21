Unity launches Unity Gaming Services to simplify development of cross-platform, multiplayer games

Unity, the platform that develops 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices, launches a beta version of Unity Gaming Services – a new platform that provides everything game creators need such as backend, monetization, user acquisition, and player engagement. The updated version promises to make it easier for developers to launch cross-platform, multiplayer games -- a growing segment of the market that includes hit titles like Roblox, Genshin Impact, and Fortnite, among others.

The new platform is launching available globally with more than 100 developers on the platform, Ingrid Lestiyo, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Operate Solutions at Unit told TechCrunch.

The new tools will include things developers need to build live games of any size, including the ability to sync their game logic with Unity's backend services without needing to go through a platform release process. Among the tools provided are those that enable multiplayer gameplay, like those for connecting players, creating lobbies, matching online players, enabling in-game voice and chat, and more.

“This is simple. We are the fastest way to make cross-platform multiplayer games, and getting your multiplayer game live is clicks away through the Unity editor,” Lestiyo told TechCrunch. “We also make it easy for teams of any size to mix-and-match products to best suit their needs. Our products are also interoperable with one another, which makes for both a better developer and player experience.”

Developers will also get an overview of their game's performance and be able to see actionable insights in one place. And they'll be able to monetize and grow their game with tools that help with in-app purchases, ads and user acquisition.

Story continues

“No matter how complex their tools or content, they can now monitor their game’s performance in a single, connected interface,” Lestiyo said.

Unity Game Services is open to all developers for free during its beta period and developers only pay as they scale. It's available for Android, iOS, Linux, Mac, and Windows. Console support is currently on an invite-only basis but will be made available soon, Lestiyo said.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ac_N59a7_Os?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

Lestiyo declined to comment on any potential partnership deals at this stage but said it encourages teams and studios of all sizes to try out the new Unity Gaming Services Platform.

“Our mission to enable success for our developers, who today are managing an increasingly complex new reality that needs to meet growing player demand for cross-platform multiplayer games and at the same time requires tremendous cloud networking expertise and presents technical and operational challenges far beyond game design itself,” Lestiyo said. “With such growing player demand for cross-platform multiplayer games, Unity Gaming Service reduces the barrier to entry for developers to launch more multiplayer games that collectively will expand the size of the industry, and titles available for play.”

Unity has more than 3.4 billion monthly active users as of June 2021, Unity claimed.