Unity lays off 4 percent of its workforce to realign its resources

Mariella Moon
·Contributing Reporter
·2 min read
Mediatonic

Unity has laid off hundreds of employees in its offices across the globe, according to Kotaku. The video game software development company known for its popular game engine has reportedly let around 300 to 400 staffers go so far. Layoffs are still ongoing, sources said, so those numbers may be higher by the time the company is done. Unity has confirmed to Engadget that it's "realigning some of [its] resources," which has led to the dismissal of approximately 4 percent of its entire workforce. That's consistent with the report that it has let around 300 people go, since its LinkedIn page lists 8,048 employees.

The company told Engadget:

"As part of a continued planning process where we regularly assess our resourcing levels against our company priorities, we decided to realign some of our resources to better drive focus and support our long-term growth. This resulted in some hard decisions that impacted approximately 4% of all Unity workforce. We are grateful for the contributions of those leaving Unity and we are supporting them through this difficult transition."

While the mass dismissal affects Unity's entire workforce, Kotaku said it's mostly concentrated on its AI and engineering divisions. On Blind, the anonymous messaging board used by workers in the tech industry, posters claiming to be former Unity employees said they were asked to hop on a Zoom call with a manager and an HR personnel. They lost access to their company Slack and email and had to surrender their laptops within 48 hours, but they were apparently given 30 days to find a new role within the company. According to Kotaku, giving them 30 days to find a new role wouldn't help because the company has instituted a hiring freeze, but Unity told us that's not true at all.

One of the publication's sources said there's a lot going on within Unity at the moment, including mismanagement and "strategic pivots at a rapid, unpredictable rate." Whatever the reason is for its reorganization, Unity's layoffs are just the latest in a string of job cuts across the tech industry. Niantic also recently laid off around 90 employees, or 8 percent of its workforce, to streamline its operations. Meanwhile, Netflix's latest round of job cuts due to slowing revenue growth had affected 300 staff members.

Recommended Stories

  • The NuraTrue Pro brings 'CD-quality' to its personalized Bluetooth headphones

    The original NuraTrue offered audio tuned to your hearing. Now, the Pro model adds "CD quality" AptX Lossless support.

  • Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy doubles down on Bitcoin bet with new $10 million purchase

    MicroStrategy now holds an aggregate of approximately 129,699 Bitcoins, which were acquired for about $3.98 billion, the company said.

  • Snap launches paid version of Snapchat app

    (Reuters) -Snap Inc on Wednesday launched a paid version of the Snapchat app in the U.S., priced at $3.99 a month, and a few other markets, in a major step away from a revenue model dependent mostly on advertising. Snap, which had teased the subscription version, Snapchat+, earlier this month, said it would be available in Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates at launch. Last month, Snap said it would miss revenue and profit targets for the second quarter and would have to slow hiring and lower spending, sending its shares down over 40% in a single day.

  • Bank of America Says 'Crypto Winter' Concerns Haven't Frozen Investor Interest

    Blockchain technology is the most significant evolution of software since the internet, the report said.

  • FCC Official Wants App Stores to Cancel TikTok. That’s Unlikely

    (Bloomberg) -- A member of the US Federal Communications Commission will have a tough time getting Apple Inc. and Google to remove the popular Chinese-owned video app TikTok from their app stores.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidDisquiet Over the Housing Market Is Only GrowingThe FCC d

  • Siemens and Nvidia collaborate to expand digital services

    Siemens has signed a partnership agreement with chip designer Nvidia Corp to create an industrial metaverse - an enhanced virtual reality for companies to reduce the costs of running their factories, buildings and speed up new product design. The deal is a cornerstone of Siemens Xcelerator, a new open digital platform also launched by the German technology and engineering company on Wednesday. The cloud-based platform, which will feature hardware, software and digital services, is part of Siemens' ambition to grow its digital business by 10% per year from the 5.6 billion euros ($5.89 billion) generated in 2021.

  • OpenReplay raises $4.7M for its open source tool to find the bugs in sites

    ContentSquare and Medallia are products that primarily target marketers and product managers rather than developers, who need to know where apps are going wrong. OpenReplay is similar to nginx in the sense that the software is available for free for developers and self-hosted; this means data can’t leave a company’s infrastructure, but then extra services are paid for. It has now raised $4.7 million in a seed funding round led by Runa Capital with the participation of Expa, 468 Capital, Rheingau Founders and co-founders of Tekion.

  • Databricks to Move Signature Data-Storage Technology Upgrades to Open Source

    Data-analytics company Databricks plans to switch to open source all of the capabilities and upgrades it has made to Delta Lake, its flagship cloud-based data-storage technology, essentially giving them away online free.

  • Shop Circle wants to keep Shopify merchants from going ‘round and ‘round finding apps they need

    E-commerce marketplaces, like giants Amazon and Shopify, support millions of merchants, which is helping the industry reach that valuation. Behind some of Shopify merchants’ tech stack is London-based Shop Circle, a technology company that acquires and grows e-commerce software. Shop Circle is streamlining those efforts by creating a one-stop shop for what it considers to be the “best-of-the-best” apps, aimed at reducing all that searching, thus increasing the speed at which merchants can get up and running.

  • Apple and Google should kick TikTok out of their app stores, FCC commissioner argues

    Carr’s appeal to Big Tech follows a report that claimed Beijing taps into U.S. TikTok users’ data.

  • Anonymous social apps shift their attention to Instagram in the wake of Snapchat's ban

    Anonymous social apps targeting teens haven't gone away in the wake of Snapchat's new policy, which earlier this year banned these types of social experiences from integrating with its developer platform. Instead, the apps have simply found a new way to reach young people: via Instagram. In recent weeks, new apps like Sendit for Instagram and NGL have launched anonymous Q&A apps that allow users to post "ask me anything"-style questions to Instagram in order to receive anonymous responses from friends.

  • FCC Commissioner urges Google and Apple to ban TikTok

    Brendan Carr references reports that say Beijing-based employees have access to US TikTok user data.

  • Roe decision magnifies data privacy concerns

    In wake of Roe decision, Big Tech companies that collect personal details of their users face new calls to limit that tracking and surveillance.

  • Google maps or AAA? Modern wayfaring versus the old-school paper maps and trip-tics

    When you're planning for your next trip, blend a combination of both old-school mapping and newer, high-tech trip options.

  • Databricks launches Project Lightspeed, its next-gen Spark streaming engine

    At its Data + AI Summit, Databricks today made the requisite number of announcements one would expect from a company's flagship developer event. Among those are the launch of Delta Lake 2.0, the next version of its platform for building data lakehouses, MLflow 2.0, the next generation of its platform for managing the machine learning pipeline, which now includes MLflow Pipelines with templates for bootstrapping model development and a couple of announcements around the Apache Spark data analytics engine, which forms part of the core of the Databricks platform. With Spark Connect, Databricks today announced a new client and server interface for Spark that is based on the DataFrame API.

  • Firefox can now automatically remove tracking from URLs

    Mozilla's latest Firefox browser release has a new feature that blocks sites like Facebook from tracking you across websites.

  • In a Post Roe-World, Should You Delete Your Period Tracker App?

    The US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has us reeling with emotions and asking a million questions, like what does this mean for birth...

  • How to download songs on Spotify? Take your music offline with you

    Planning to take your music with you? 1. Open Spotify and log in. 2. Click on the album or playlist to download. 3. Tap on the downward arrow symbol.

  • EXPLAINER: Data privacy concerns emerge after Roe decision

    With abortion now or soon to be illegal in over a dozen states and severely restricted in many more, Big Tech companies that collect personal details of their users are facing new calls to limit that tracking and surveillance. One fear is that law enforcement or vigilantes could use those data troves against people seeking ways to end unwanted pregnancies. History has repeatedly demonstrated that whenever people's personal data is tracked and stored, there's always a risk that it could be misused or abused.

  • BlackRock Official Cites Difficult Path on Inflation

    Consumer prices soared 8.6% in the 12 months through May, and many experts don't see much improvement anytime soon.