Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript May 10, 2023

Operator: Welcome to Unity’s First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. After the closing of the market today, we issued our shareholders letter, the material is now available on our investor website at investors.unity.com. Today, I am joined by John Riccitiello, our CEO, President and Chairman; and by Luis Visoso, our CFO. Now before we begin, I want to note that today’s discussion contains forward-looking statements, including statements about goals, business outlook, industry trends, market opportunities, expectations for future financial performance and similar items, all of which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. You can find more information about these risks and uncertainties in the Risk Factors section of our filings at sec.gov.

Actual results may vary and we take no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements. As in prior quarters, we are providing both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. And unless otherwise noted, we will be speaking to the non-GAAP financial measures when describing our results. The shareholder letter and our filings on sec.gov provide full GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

software, tehnology, computer

Photo by Gabriel Benois on Unsplash

Richard Davis: Okay. Great. Thank you. So first let me turn the call over to John for just some brief highlights of our results. John?

John Riccitiello: So look we are very pleased with our Q1 results and happy about our guide. And I want to start by just thanking all of our colleagues at Unity, they have done a fantastic job to get us off to a great start in 2023. Now I have to say that our results, these strong numbers reflect great synergy between our two main businesses, Create and Grow. We are a true platform. And by platform, what I really mean is that our customers get every day from us something that is more than the sum of the parts. They get more value than they would from individual products and that’s being proven truer and truer by the day. And it’s from this that our customers win and Unity wins. Now all of this allows us to put Unity and a place where we can serve our creators in a great way and to be on a strong path towards continued profitable growth.

Story continues

Now I think it’s obvious that there is a subject that’s on everybody’s mind. It’s certainly every other question you read or every press article, AI. And I know you saw in our shareholder letter, a long conversation about AI. And I have to tell you, I am excited about it. We have been working on it for several years at Unity. We have got the advanced products that we have been deploying for years now and more coming and we have announced a number of beta products. But here I want to make a couple of key points so it’s not lost. First, I think, AI is positive for our industry and positive for our creators. Second, Unity has sustainable competitive advantages in and around AI, not just because of what we are building in AI because of the very nature of our platform.

The very nature of our platform will benefit from AI tools and content creation and we are uniquely able to enable creators to make things where worlds come alive or digital twins coming live and waste were never possible for. These things to us seem like a strong tailwind in quarters and years to come and we couldn’t be more excited about our future. So, thank you, everyone, and thanks for being here.

A - Richard Davis: Great, John. So like always, we are going to open up the call in just a bit, but maybe to get things rolling, let me kick off the question-and-answer session with like a couple of questions that are on investor’s minds. The first one would be for Luis. And look, with a strong first quarter in the books, how does the balance of the year look?

John Riccitiello: All right. So thanks for sticking with us. You definitely beat my estimation on AI questions. I thought it was going to be half the call. It didn’t occur to me that it might be three quarters of the call. But, look, I feel very good about Unity. We had a great first quarter. We are guiding for more great quarters for the balance of the year. We feel really good about our business, because we are a platform, because we are generating strong synergy. There is massive energy inside this company to serve our creators in ways that they haven’t even imagined yet, part of that is AI. And I believe AI is going to be positive for the industries we compete in and it’s going to be positive for Unity’s market share in those industries and it’s going to be positive for the revenue that we yield from those market share point gains. So we feel good about where we are and thanks for your patience today. I appreciate all the good questions.

Luis Visoso: Thank you, everyone.

Richard Davis: Thanks.

See also Best Southern Cities to Live in for Retirees and 12 Best Information Technology Services Stocks to Buy.