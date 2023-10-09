Unity Software Says CEO to Exit, Reaffirms Quarterly Guidance

(Bloomberg) -- Unity Software Inc., the maker of software used by video-game creators, named technology veteran James Whitehurst as interim chief executive officer, replacing John Riccitiello, who is retiring.

The board plans a search to find a replacement for Riccitiello, who has led the company since 2014, according to a statement Monday. He will continue to advise the company to assist in the transition.

Whitehurst is a veteran in the technology industry, having served as president of IBM. He will also serve on Unity’s board.

Unity last month had to soften aspects of a controversial price hike that enraged customers. In its statement, the company also reaffirmed its guidance for the third quarter. Results will be announced on Nov. 9.

The shares fell more than 1% in extended trading after the announcement.

