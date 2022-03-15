U.S. markets closed

Univar Solutions Expands Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical Ingredients Portfolio Through Distribution Agreement with Particle Dynamics

·6 min read
  • UNVR

Agreement enhances the security of supply for customers seeking to optimize performance and production of solid dose form pharmaceutical and nutraceutical therapies

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, today expanded its specialty ingredient portfolio in the United States and Canada through a distribution agreement with Particle Dynamics, an integrated solution provider serving pharmaceutical and nutraceutical customers in the global health care market. Together, the companies will work to leverage innovative technologies, quality functional ingredients for solid dosage forms, and deep knowledge in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries to better support customer success with more sustainable solutions and help keep communities healthy and safe.

"Given the global focus on the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors, the need for innovation, speed to market and more sustainable products and solutions is highly evident. We're thrilled to expand our robust portfolio of specialty ingredients for our customers through this agreement with Particle Dynamics," said Matthew Ottaway, senior vice president, global Consumer Solutions, for Univar Solutions. "As a leader in the industry, we pursue ways to offer our customers better and more sustainable alternatives. Particle Dynamics' local production and distribution presence aligns well with our vast North American distribution network, supporting our efforts to deliver faster and more reliable service across the United States and Canada."

Under the agreement, Univar Solutions will offer its customers across the United States and Canada with Particle Dynamics' compressible calcium and magnesium carbonates and microencapsulated vitamins and minerals. These specialty ingredients are used to produce solid dose prescription (Rx), over the counter (OTC) drugs and nutraceutical supplements. Univar Solutions supports its customers with a comprehensive portfolio of specialty excipients, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), nutraceutical ingredients and high purity solvents. Combining its distribution excellence with a global network of Solution Centers offering technical expertise, Univar Solutions provides products and services essential to these markets.

Nicolas Fortin, chief executive officer of Particle Dynamics, added, "It's an honor for Particle Dynamics to partner with Univar Solutions and expand our reach through their distribution network. I am excited and confident in Univar Solutions' ability to drive awareness and visibility of our domestically produced technologies for the local over-the-counter (OTC) and Nutraceutical markets. Particle Dynamics is a technology focused company, and this provides a unique opportunity to better reach local customer and markets."

For more information about Univar Solutions' pharmaceutical ingredient business, visit univarsolutions.com/pharma and learn more about our nutraceutical ingredients business at univarsolutions.com/nutra.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global commodity and specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About Particle Dynamics

Particle Dynamics is an innovative global leader in the particle processing, delivery technologies and finished dose manufacture, providing a wide range of products and services to the nutraceutical, consumer health, OTC, and pharmaceutical sectors. Operating from FDA inspected facilities in North America, Particle Dynamics offers five technology and service lines including: Spray Drying, Complex Granulation, Microencapsulation, Iron Deficiency Technologies, and Finished Dosage Manufacturing in a customer-focused solution-provider model. In addition, Particle Dynamics is a recognized global leader in the supply of highly functional materials including Direct Compression Calcium and Magnesium Carbonates, and a variety of microencapsulated vitamins, minerals, and OTC active pharmaceutical ingredients. Visit us at www.particledynamics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements relating to future events and our intentions, beliefs, expectations, and predictions for the future, which are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations and assumptions. A detailed discussion of these factors and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Potential factors that could affect such forward-looking statements include, among others: the ultimate geographic spread of the COVID-19 pandemic; the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to address or otherwise mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the potential negative impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy and our customers and suppliers; the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition; other fluctuations in general economic conditions, particularly in industrial production and the demands of our customers; significant changes in the business strategies of producers or in the operations of our customers; increased competitive pressures, including as a result of competitor consolidation; significant changes in the pricing, demand and availability of chemicals; our levels of indebtedness, the restrictions imposed by our debt instruments, and our ability to obtain additional financing when needed; the broad spectrum of laws and regulations that we are subject to, including extensive environmental, health and safety laws and regulations; an inability to integrate the business and systems of companies we acquire, including of Nexeo Solutions, Inc., or to realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; potential business disruptions and security breaches, including cybersecurity incidents; an inability to generate sufficient working capital; increases in transportation and fuel costs and changes in our relationship with third party providers; accidents, safety failures, environmental damage, product quality and liability issues and recalls; major or systemic delivery failures involving our distribution network or the products we carry; operational risks for which we may not be adequately insured; ongoing litigation and other legal and regulatory risks; challenges associated with international operations; exposure to interest rate and currency fluctuations; potential impairment of goodwill; liabilities associated with acquisitions, ventures and strategic investments; negative developments affecting our pension plans and multi-employer pensions; labor disruptions associated with the unionized portion of our workforce; and the other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek, "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/univar-solutions-expands-pharmaceutical-and-nutraceutical-ingredients-portfolio-through-distribution-agreement-with-particle-dynamics-301503296.html

SOURCE Univar Solutions Inc.

