Univar Solutions Expands Pharmaceutical Products Portfolio Through New Distribution Agreement with Ashland

·6 min read
In this article:
Agreement will expand Univar Solutions' diverse excipient portfolio, helping customers with drug delivery in Brazil and Mexico

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, today expanded its specialty ingredient portfolio in Mexico and Brazil through a new distribution agreement with Ashland, a focused additives and specialty ingredients company. The agreement combines the strengths and offerings of two sustainability-focused and innovation driven organizations and will benefit formulators and manufacturers focused on delivering science-based pharmaceutical solutions in Latin America and across the globe.

"Univar Solutions proudly serves pharmaceutical manufacturers and formulators through our relationships with premier suppliers like Ashland, offering the ingredients and solutions our customers are seeking for their high quality and high performing products, globally," said Jorge Buckup, president of Latin America for Univar Solutions. "Together with Ashland, we're better able to help customers formulate next-generation products, work to improve time to market and achieve a sustainability advantage using more environmentally conscious ingredients and innovations. We're proud to team up with a supplier who is also passionate about working at the intersection of science and technology to deliver products that help keep communities healthy and safe."

Under the agreement, Univar Solutions customers in Brazil and Mexico will have access to Ashland's binders and disintegrants for solid dosage forms, matrix formers for modulated release drugs and coatings for regular and modulated release solid dosage forms. Pharmaceutical ingredient customers are supported by Univar Solutions' global Solution Centers scientists, who help solve formulation challenges, address changing regulatory requirements, innovate to meet market trends and help customers work toward sustainability and other environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals.

"Ashland's specialty ingredients are a perfect complement and addition to our existing portfolio and with it we look forward to offering an even more expansive range of excipients to customers in Brazil and Mexico," said James Peterson, vice president, global Pharmaceutical Ingredients for Univar Solutions. "Partnering with Ashland will help further our approach to manufacturers and formulators as we work together to meet the ever-changing pharmaceutical market demands in Latin America, backed by the technical expertise from our global network of Solution Centers."

"As a global leader in pharmaceutical oral solid dose (OSD) excipients, Ashland is innovating for safe, easy-care, patient-centric formulations and we will continue to grow by building out our pipeline with these innovations and new sales opportunities," said Alejandra Alvarez, strategic global marketing and business development of Latin America for Ashland. "We are excited for our customers that will be supported by Univar Solutions as they help us address evolving global pharmaceutical needs coinciding with the growing pharmaceutical industry in Brazil and Mexico."

For more information about Univar Solutions' pharmaceutical ingredients business, visit univarsolutions.com/pharma.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global commodity and specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About Ashland

Ashland is a global, consumer market-focused additives and specialty ingredients company that is responsibly solving for a better world. Through science and a conscious and proactive mindset for sustainability, the company serves customers in pharmaceutical, personal care, architectural coatings, construction, energy, food, beverage, and nutraceuticals. There are approximately 3,800* passionate, tenacious solvers at Ashland who thrive on developing practical, innovative, and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit www.ashland.com and www.ashland.com/sustainability to learn more.

* Reflects employee base following the planned sale in 2022 of performance adhesives.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements relating to future events and our intentions, beliefs, expectations, and predictions for the future, which are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations and assumptions. A detailed discussion of these factors and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Potential factors that could affect such forward-looking statements include, among others: the ultimate geographic spread of the COVID-19 pandemic; the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to address or otherwise mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the potential negative impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy and our customers and suppliers; the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition; other fluctuations in general economic conditions, particularly in industrial production and the demands of our customers; significant changes in the business strategies of producers or in the operations of our customers; increased competitive pressures, including as a result of competitor consolidation; significant changes in the pricing, demand and availability of chemicals; our levels of indebtedness, the restrictions imposed by our debt instruments, and our ability to obtain additional financing when needed; the broad spectrum of laws and regulations that we are subject to, including extensive environmental, health and safety laws and regulations; an inability to integrate the business and systems of companies we acquire, including of Nexeo Solutions, Inc., or to realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; potential business disruptions and security breaches, including cybersecurity incidents; an inability to generate sufficient working capital; increases in transportation and fuel costs and changes in our relationship with third party providers; accidents, safety failures, environmental damage, product quality and liability issues and recalls; major or systemic delivery failures involving our distribution network or the products we carry; operational risks for which we may not be adequately insured; ongoing litigation and other legal and regulatory risks; challenges associated with international operations; exposure to interest rate and currency fluctuations; potential impairment of goodwill; liabilities associated with acquisitions, ventures and strategic investments; negative developments affecting our pension plans and multi-employer pensions; labor disruptions associated with the unionized portion of our workforce; and the other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek, "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Univar Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Univar Solutions Inc.)
Univar Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Univar Solutions Inc.)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/univar-solutions-expands-pharmaceutical-products-portfolio-through-new-distribution-agreement-with-ashland-301524228.html

SOURCE Univar Solutions Inc.

