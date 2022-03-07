U.S. markets closed

Univar Solutions Makes Key Sustainable & Natural Products Leadership Appointment to Meet Customer and Supplier Needs, ESG Goals

Kelly Gilroy to Serve as Company's Vice President, Sustainable & Natural Products

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, today announced the appointment of Kelly Gilroy as vice president of sustainable & natural products. This new commercial capability will build upon Univar Solutions growing portfolio of in-demand products that address growing consumer and market demands, while more responsibly protecting our environment and communities in support of the company's Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) Goals to 2025.

Univar Solutions Makes Key Sustainable and Natural Products Leadership Appointment to Meet Customer and Supplier Needs

In her new role, Gilroy will be responsible for leading the further development and commercialization of a full range of sustainable and natural ingredients across the entire Univar Solutions portfolio. This new approach will support customers seeking to infuse sustainable & natural ingredient practices and processes into their own product development. Additionally, the program will work closely with Univar Solutions global supplier base in identifying markets and opportunities to launch new and innovative ingredients that meet evolving market, regulatory and societal expectations.

"Kelly's decades of experience in driving commercial growth, combined with her passion for more natural and sustainable products, makes her the ideal leader to deliver the solutions our customers increasingly demand in this area," said Nick Powell, president of global ingredients & specialties. "She has a deep knowledge of our portfolio, a proven track record of innovation, and an unwavering commitment to collaboratively matching our suppliers' products with customer needs."

"Achieving our ESG goals is fundamental to our success as a business and our contribution to the world. This new commercial offering takes that commitment even further as we look to help bring solutions to market for our customers. We are thrilled that Kelly will be leading the development of more sustainable solutions for today and tomorrow's global challenges," added Jen McIntyre, the Company's ESG and sustainability executive lead and chief people and culture officer . "Her appointment will enhance our ability to support our customers' sustainability journeys and ultimately, to create value for our stakeholders, society, and environment."

As part of her new role, Gilroy will also oversee EarthOil by Univar Solutions, a supplier of pure, organic, fair trade essential and cold-pressed oils that supports the beauty and personal care, food, flavor, fragrances, homecare and industrial cleaning markets.

Gilroy brings nearly three decades of experience across multiple industries where she has consistently led high growth strategies and innovative go-to-market approaches. She joined Univar Solutions in 2014 and has held positions of increasing responsibility, most recently, as vice president, global beauty and personal care, in which she helped to provide customers and suppliers with consistent and streamlined technical and ingredient solutions. Prior to working at Univar Solutions, Gilroy held marketing and sales leadership roles at The Lubrizol Corporation and Nalco, an Ecolab Company.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global commodity and specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements relating to future events and our intentions, beliefs, expectations, and predictions for the future, which are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations and assumptions. A detailed discussion of these factors and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Potential factors that could affect such forward-looking statements include, among others: the ultimate geographic spread of the COVID-19 pandemic; the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to address or otherwise mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the potential negative impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy and our customers and suppliers; the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition; other fluctuations in general economic conditions, particularly in industrial production and the demands of our customers; significant changes in the business strategies of producers or in the operations of our customers; increased competitive pressures, including as a result of competitor consolidation; significant changes in the pricing, demand and availability of chemicals; our levels of indebtedness, the restrictions imposed by our debt instruments, and our ability to obtain additional financing when needed; the broad spectrum of laws and regulations that we are subject to, including extensive environmental, health and safety laws and regulations; an inability to integrate the business and systems of companies we acquire, including of Nexeo Solutions, Inc., or to realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; potential business disruptions and security breaches, including cybersecurity incidents; an inability to generate sufficient working capital; increases in transportation and fuel costs and changes in our relationship with third party providers; accidents, safety failures, environmental damage, product quality and liability issues and recalls; major or systemic delivery failures involving our distribution network or the products we carry; operational risks for which we may not be adequately insured; ongoing litigation and other legal and regulatory risks; challenges associated with international operations; exposure to interest rate and currency fluctuations; potential impairment of goodwill; liabilities associated with acquisitions, ventures and strategic investments; negative developments affecting our pension plans and multi-employer pensions; labor disruptions associated with the unionized portion of our workforce; and the other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek, "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

