Univar Solutions Names Tony Jaillot Vice President of Beauty & Personal Care

6 min read
Mr. Jaillot brings more than 25 years of ingredients and specialties focused industry experience.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, today announced the appointment of Tony Jaillot as vice president of global Beauty & Personal Care. In this role, Mr. Jaillot will lead the company's sales, marketing, technical and product management efforts across the Beauty & Personal Care end market. He joins the global Ingredients & Specialties channel led by Nick Powell, president of Ingredients & Specialties, and reports to Matthew Ottaway, senior vice president of Consumer Solutions.

"With decades of experience in driving growth across the Beauty & Personal Care market combined with his passion for sustainable products, Tony is a perfect fit as we continue to deliver the solutions our customers and suppliers demand," said Nick Powell, president of Ingredients & Specialties. "Tony has a passion for building multicultural teams and delivering innovation, as well as an unwavering commitment to collaboratively matching our suppliers' products with customer needs."

Through a dedicated sales and technical team supported by a global network of Solution Centers, Univar Solutions is well positioned to readily help Beauty & Personal Care customers and suppliers innovate and grow through a footprint of local formulation laboratories as well as marketing and distribution capabilities.

"Tony brings leadership and expertise to a global Beauty & Personal Care solutions team dedicated to providing customers with unmatched support and expertise across the globe by leveraging Univar Solutions premier product portfolio," said Matthew Ottaway, senior vice president of Consumer Solutions.

"I am excited at the opportunity to join what I believe is the global leader in ingredient and specialty distribution within the beauty and personal care industry," said Mr. Jaillot. "I believe the premier product portfolio, global sales and technical network, along with cutting-edge clients positions Univar Solutions to continue our leadership position in this market."

An experienced industry professional, Mr. Jaillot joins Univar Solutions having held previous senior beauty care leadership roles with BASF, Cargill, Ciba as well as IMCD and is a renowned industry consultant. He holds a bachelor's degree in organic chemistry from Chemistry University of Marseille, France and a master's degree in cosmetic science from the University of Pharmacy in Nantes, France. Mr. Jaillot also has extensive education in business administration and strategy with master's degrees from IAE France and INSEAD.

About Univar Solutions
Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global commodity and specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain statements relating to future events and our intentions, beliefs, expectations, and predictions for the future, which are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations and assumptions. A detailed discussion of these factors and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Potential factors that could affect such forward-looking statements include, among others: the ultimate geographic spread of the COVID-19 pandemic; the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to address or otherwise mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the potential negative impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy and our customers and suppliers; the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition; other fluctuations in general economic conditions, particularly in industrial production and the demands of our customers; significant changes in the business strategies of producers or in the operations of our customers; increased competitive pressures, including as a result of competitor consolidation; significant changes in the pricing, demand and availability of chemicals; our levels of indebtedness, the restrictions imposed by our debt instruments, and our ability to obtain additional financing when needed; the broad spectrum of laws and regulations that we are subject to, including extensive environmental, health and safety laws and regulations; an inability to integrate the business and systems of companies we acquire, including of Nexeo Solutions, Inc., or to realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; potential business disruptions and security breaches, including cybersecurity incidents; an inability to generate sufficient working capital; increases in transportation and fuel costs and changes in our relationship with third party providers; accidents, safety failures, environmental damage, product quality and liability issues and recalls; major or systemic delivery failures involving our distribution network or the products we carry; operational risks for which we may not be adequately insured; ongoing litigation and other legal and regulatory risks; challenges associated with international operations; exposure to interest rate and currency fluctuations; potential impairment of goodwill; liabilities associated with acquisitions, ventures and strategic investments; negative developments affecting our pension plans and multi-employer pensions; labor disruptions associated with the unionized portion of our workforce; and the other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek, "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/univar-solutions-names-tony-jaillot-vice-president-of-beauty--personal-care-301525280.html

SOURCE Univar Solutions Inc.

