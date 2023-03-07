Universal Avionics Establishes Repair Capability for Dassault FalconEye® Enhanced Flight Vision System

Added North American repair facility improves customer support and enables faster turn times on Enhanced Vision Systems

TUCSON, Ariz., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Avionics (UA), an Elbit Systems company, has announced the addition of repair services for the Dassault FalconEye product line at its Tucson, AZ-based Part 145 Repair Station. Established repair capabilities for the advanced system augments worldwide services provided by Universal Avionics on enhanced vision systems. As Dassault continues to ramp up production of its aircraft with FalconEye, North American customers will now have access to local and comprehensive support for these cutting-edge technologies.

The FalconEye Combined Vision System (CVS) uses synthetic, database-driven terrain mapping with multi-sensor camera inputs to provide pilots with enhanced situational awareness through its heads-up display. These technologies enable safer approaches during adverse weather conditions and terrain. FalconEye lets you approach every mission with a greater level of confidence.

"The FalconEye camera is one of the most sophisticated electrical-optical systems available for commercial aviation. The implementation of repair services in North America for Dassault FalconEye guarantees customers will have first-rate service of the system" said Dror Yahav, Chief Executive Officer at Universal Avionics.

To learn more about the Dassault FalconEye system, visit www.dassaultfalcon.com.

Learn more about Universal Avionics at www.uasc.com.

About Dassault Aviation

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,500 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2021, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €7.2 billion. The company has 12,400 employees.

About Universal Avionics

Universal Avionics safely guides pilots and their passengers worldwide with forward fit and retrofit solutions flying on more than 35,000 airplanes and helicopters today. As a leading provider of innovative avionics, it improves safety and efficiency for business aviation, airline/cargo operations, and special missions.

Universal is a subsidiary of Elbit Systems Ltd., a major defense manufacturer and world leader in military aerospace. Solutions include navigation, electronic display, terrain awareness, recorders, and enhanced flight vision systems. Connect what's Next because Next is Now. Visit uasc.com or follow us on social media @UniversalAvionics to learn more.

The FalconEye multi-sensor camera combines visual input with synthetic terrain mapping viewed through a head-up display (HUD)

Aircraft fitted with Dassault FalconEye cameras have access to additional support at the Universal Avionics Tucson Repair Station

