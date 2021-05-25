U.S. markets open in 3 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,208.75
    +15.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,447.00
    +95.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,720.25
    +85.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,233.50
    +7.40 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.63
    -0.42 (-0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,884.10
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    27.73
    -0.18 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2261
    +0.0040 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.28
    -1.87 (-9.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4172
    +0.0017 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8500
    +0.1040 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,529.84
    +1,003.86 (+2.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    954.63
    +88.99 (+10.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,048.09
    -3.50 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,553.98
    +189.37 (+0.67%)
     

'Boss Baby' sequel hits Peacock and theaters simultaneously on July 2nd

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Universal helped bring the movie theater business back from COVID-19 with the box office success of F9, but it's doing things a bit differently with another project. The studio will release its DreamWorks animated feature The Boss Baby: Family Business simultaneously in theaters and Peacock streaming on July 2nd, Deadline has reported. 

The Boss Baby: Family Business will be available on Peacock's premium tiers, which run $4.99 per month with ads and $9.99 without. The launch marks the first time Universal has done a day-and-date theatrical and streaming release on Peacock, though it did so with Trolls World Tour on PVOD. Rivals Disney and Warner have both done simultaneous releases, for instance Disney with the Oscar-winning Nomadland and Warner with its entire 2021 movie slate

Universal's decision comes at a time when cinema chains are starting to come alive again as COVID-19 rules relax. Universal has already made deals with exhibitors like AMC and Cinemark to offer 17-day theatrical windows for certain titles while sharing PVOD revenue afterwards. However, it's not clear how the Boss Baby sequel fits into that deal. 

The Boss Baby: Family Business brings back much of the original cast (Alec Baldwin, Eva Longoria and Jeff Goldblum), who are now adults with infants of their own. One of those babies, Tina (Amy Sedaris) decides to take over the business with a new formula that reverts the adults back to kids. Complications and hilarity ensue, as shown in the trailer above. 

