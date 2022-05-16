Universal Corporation Announces Conference Call

U.S. markets closed

RICHMOND, Va., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) will webcast its conference call on May 25, 2022, following the release of its results for the fiscal year 2022 after market close on that date. The conference call will begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will be hosted by Candace C. Formacek, Vice President and Treasurer.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online on a listen-only basis at www.universalcorp.com. A replay of the webcast conference call will be available at that site through August 25, 2022. A taped replay of the call will also be available from 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time on May 25th through June 7, 2022, at (866) 813-9403. The telephone replay identification number is 134295.

All remarks made during the conference call will be current at the time of the call, and the language of the call will not be updated to reflect subsequent material developments.

While news media representatives will not be able to ask questions during the webcast, they are welcome to monitor the remarks on a listen-only basis. The use of any comments made by Universal employees or other participants during the call will be restricted for background use only and not for attribution. The contents of the presentation are the property of Universal Corporation, protected by copyright law, and may not be reproduced in any form without the written permission of Universal Corporation. Rebroadcast of the copyrighted call or any portion thereof is prohibited.

Universal Corporation (NYSE: UVV), headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a global business-to-business agri-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers, operating in over 30 countries on five continents. We strive to be the supplier of choice for our customers by leveraging our farmer base, our commitment to a sustainable supply chain, and our ability to provide high-quality, customized, traceable, value-added agri-products essential for our customers' requirements. We find innovative solutions to serve our customers and have been meeting their agri-product needs for more than 100 years. Our principal focus since our founding in 1918 has been tobacco, and we are the leading global leaf tobacco supplier. Through our plant-based ingredients platform, we provide a variety of value-added manufacturing processes to produce high-quality, specialty vegetable- and fruit-based ingredients as well as botanical extracts and flavorings for the food and beverage end markets. For more information, visit www.universalcorp.com.

