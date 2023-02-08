U.S. markets closed

Universal Corporation Reports Nine Month Results

·14 min read

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- George C. Freeman, III, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV), stated, "We are extremely pleased with our results driven by strong tobacco shipments in the nine months and quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same periods in fiscal year 2022. Tobacco shipments are generally moving smoothly, and we are not seeing the logistical constraints that we saw in the prior fiscal year. Our Ingredients Operations segment also continued to positively contribute to and diversify our results in the nine months and quarter ended December 31, 2022.

"There continues to be significant demand for leaf tobacco with all types of leaf tobacco currently in an undersupply position. Short burley tobacco crops in Africa, largely due to weather conditions, have contributed to the lower leaf tobacco supply. As of December 31, 2022, our uncommitted inventory levels stood at less than 7% of our tobacco inventory, an exceptionally low level. Although it is still early, we are forecasting larger crops in several key tobacco origins in fiscal year 2024.

"In our Ingredients Operations segment, we recently have been experiencing some softening of demand for some of our ingredients products which we believe is temporary and largely due to customers adjusting their inventory levels. Some of our ingredients customers have been carrying higher inventory levels because of supply chain uncertainties. Increased costs, particularly selling, general, and administrative expenses, including costs related to the expansion of sales and product development resources and deferred compensation costs from acquisitions, reduced our results for our Ingredients Operations segment in the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2022.

"We remain excited about the long-term outlook for our ingredients businesses and continue to make significant capital investments to enhance and increase the capabilities of our plant-based ingredients platform. We are ahead of achieving some of the earlier identified operational synergies across the platform and making considerable progress on our vision for the segment. As announced on February 1, 2023, we have appointed a new director with extensive experience in the ingredients and value-added supplier space to our corporate Board of Directors to assist us as we continue to promote and expand this business.

"We successfully refinanced and expanded our bank credit facility in the quarter ended December 31, 2022, positioning us to meet our future financial needs. In line with our previous expectations, we also reduced our outstanding borrowings considerably in the three months ended December 31, 2022, as we moved beyond our peak working capital requirements for fiscal year 2023.

"Our fiscal year 2022 Sustainability Report was published in December 2022 and is available on our website, www.universalcorp.com. Sustainability is an essential pillar of our business at Universal. We are committed to disclosing our operational activities as well as our sustainability performance in a consistent and transparent manner. We are excited about our sustainability achievements and the new and updated information and disclosures contained in our 2022 Sustainability Report."

























FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS









Nine Months Ended December 31,


Change

(in millions of dollars, except per share data)

2022


2021


$


%









Consolidated Results








Sales and other operating revenue

$

1,875.8



$

1,456.6



$

419.2



29

%

Cost of goods sold

$

1,540.4



$

1,170.0



$

370.4



32

%

Gross Profit Margin

17.9

%


19.7

%




-180 bps

Selling, general and administrative expenses

$

206.8



$

175.5



$

31.3



18

%

Restructuring and impairment costs

$



$

10.5



$

(10.5)



(100)

%

Operating income (as reported)

$

128.7



$

103.2



$

25.5



25

%

Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)*

$

128.7



$

116.5



$

12.2



10

%

Diluted earnings per share (as reported)

$

2.82



$

2.44



$

0.38



16

%

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)*

$

2.80



$

2.76



$

0.04



1

%

Segment Results








Tobacco operations sales and other operating revenues

$

1,642.7



$

1,268.6



$

374.1



29

%

Tobacco operations operating income

$

119.0



$

105.6



$

13.4



13

%

Ingredients operations sales and other operating revenues

$

233.2



$

188.0



$

45.1



24

%

Ingredient operations operating income

$

9.9



$

10.6



$

(0.7)



(7)

%


*See Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures in Other Items below.

Net income for the nine months ended December 31, 2022, was $70.3 million, or $2.82 per diluted share, compared with $60.8 million, or $2.44 per diluted share, for the nine months ended December 31, 2021. Excluding certain non-recurring items detailed in Other Items below, net income and diluted earnings per share increased by $1.1 million and $0.04, respectively, for the nine months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the nine months ended December 31, 2021. Operating income of $128.7 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2022, increased by $25.5 million, compared to operating income of $103.2 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2021. Adjusted operating income, detailed in Other Items below, of $128.7 million increased by $12.2 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2022, compared to adjusted operating income of $116.5 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2021.

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, was $41.7 million, or $1.67 per diluted share, compared with $34.9 million, or $1.40 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Excluding certain non-recurring items detailed in Other Items below, net income and diluted earnings per share decreased by $3.1 million and $0.13, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Operating income of $77.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, increased by $14.8 million, compared to operating income of $62.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Adjusted operating income, detailed in Other Items below, of $77.5 million increased by $2.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared to adjusted operating income of $74.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Consolidated revenues increased by $419.2 million to $1.9 billion for the nine months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same period in fiscal year 2022, on higher tobacco sales volumes and prices as well as the addition of the business acquired in October 2021 in the Ingredients Operations segment. For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, consolidated revenues were $795.0 million, an increase of $142.4 million compared to $652.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, on higher tobacco sales volumes and prices.

TOBACCO OPERATIONS

Operating income for the Tobacco Operations segment increased by $13.4 million to $119.0 million and by $7.3 million to $77.1 million, respectively, for the nine months and quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same periods in fiscal year 2022. Tobacco Operations segment results improved primarily due to large shipments of both carryover and current crop tobacco, in the nine months and quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to the nine months and quarter ended December 31, 2021. While sales volumes were higher for the Tobacco Operations segment in the nine months and quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same periods in the prior fiscal year, gross profit and operating margins were lower due to sales mix and sales of tobaccos that were written down in prior quarters. Tobacco shipments from Brazil of both carryover and current crops were up significantly in the nine months and quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to the nine months and quarter ended December 31, 2021. In Africa, despite some lower burley tobacco crop sizes, tobacco sales volumes were up due to earlier shipment timing in the nine months and quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same periods in fiscal year 2022. Results for our oriental tobacco joint venture were down in the nine months and quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same periods in the prior fiscal year, on lower sales volumes and unfavorable foreign currency comparisons. Selling, general, and administrative expenses for the Tobacco Operations segment were higher in the nine months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the nine months ended December 31, 2021, primarily due to unfavorable foreign currency comparisons, higher provisions to suppliers, and higher compensation costs. For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, selling, general, and administrative expenses for the Tobacco Operations segment were higher compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021, largely due to higher compensation costs and larger provisions to suppliers, in part due to lower crop yields, partially offset by favorable foreign exchange comparisons. Revenues for the Tobacco Operations segment of $1.6 billion for the nine months and $724.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, were up $374.1 million and $146.6 million, respectively, compared to the same periods in the prior fiscal year, on higher sales volumes and prices.

INGREDIENTS OPERATIONS

Operating income for the Ingredients Operations segment was $9.9 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $10.6 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2021. Results for the Ingredients Operations segment were down in the nine months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same period in the prior fiscal year, as increased sales and better margins as well as the inclusion of the October 2021 purchase of Shank's Extracts, LLC ("Shank's") were offset by increased costs, mainly higher selling, general, and administrative expenses. Operating income for the Ingredients Operations segment was $0.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $3.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, on lower sales, particularly lower sales of extracts, and higher costs. Selling, general, and administrative expenses for the segment increased in the nine months and quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same periods in the prior fiscal year, largely on higher compensation costs, including final deferred compensation costs from acquisitions, as well as costs related to the expansion of sales and product development capabilities of our plant-based ingredients platform. Selling, general, and administrative expenses for the segment also increased in the nine months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same period in the prior fiscal year, on the addition of Shank's. Revenues for the Ingredients Operations segment increased by $45.1 million to $233.2 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the nine months ended December 31, 2021, largely on the addition of the revenues for the acquired business as well as higher sales volumes and prices for the existing businesses. For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, revenues for the Ingredients Operations segment decreased by $4.2 million to $70.5 million, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021, on lower sales volumes.

OTHER ITEMS

Cost of goods sold in the nine months and quarter ended December 31, 2022, increased by 32% and 25% to $1.5 billion and $649.5 million, respectively, compared to the same periods in the prior fiscal year, as a result of higher raw material costs. The percentage increases in cost of goods sold were higher than comparable percentage increases in revenues in the same periods primarily due to some lower margin sales in the Tobacco Operations segment. Selling, general, and administrative costs for the nine months ended December 31, 2022, increased by $31.3 million to $206.8 million compared to the same period in the prior fiscal year, on higher compensation costs, additional costs from the acquisition of Shank's in the Ingredients Operations segment as well as unfavorable foreign currency comparisons. Selling, general, and administrative costs for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, increased by $7.7 million to $68.0 million compared to the same period in the prior fiscal year, on higher compensation costs, including final deferred compensation costs from acquisitions, and higher provisions to suppliers partially offset by favorable foreign currency comparisons. Unfavorable foreign currency comparisons were approximately $3.8 million in the nine months ended December 31, 2022, and favorable foreign currency comparisons were approximately $4.5 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same periods in the prior year. Interest expense for the nine months and quarter ended December 31, 2022, increased by $12.5 million to $33.3 million and by $6.8 million to $14.3 million, respectively, largely on higher debt balances and interest rates.

For the nine months and quarter ended December 31, 2022, our effective tax rate on pre-tax income was 23.2% and 19.3%, respectively. In the nine months ended December 31, 2022, we sold our idled Tanzania operations and recognized $1.1 million of income taxes. Without this item, the consolidated effective income tax rate for the nine months ended December 31, 2022, would have been approximately 22.0%. Additionally, the sale of our idled Tanzania operations resulted in a $1.8 million reduction to consolidated interest expense related to an uncertain tax position.

For the nine months and quarter ended December 31, 2021, our effective tax rate on pre-tax income was 21.0% and 23.4% respectively. In the nine months ended December 31, 2021, the Company recognized a $1.7 million income tax benefit related to a final tax ruling at a foreign subsidiary and a $1.2 million benefit in the third fiscal quarter of 2022 due to finalizing the prior year U.S. tax return. Without these income tax benefits, the adjusted effective tax rate for the nine months and quarter ended December 31, 2021, would have been 24.3% and 25.5%, respectively.

On December 15, 2022, we entered into a new bank credit agreement that replaced our existing bank credit agreement dated December 20, 2018. The terms of the new agreement are substantially similar to the terms of the prior agreement. The new agreement established a five-year committed revolving credit facility of $530 million, a funded $275 million five-year term loan, and a funded $345 million seven-year term loan. The new revolving credit facility replaced a $430 million revolving credit facility that would have matured in December 2023 and a $225 million five-year term loan and a $295 million seven-year term loan that would have matured in December 2023 and December 2025, respectively. The financial covenants under the new revolving credit facility are substantially similar to those of the previous facility and require us to maintain certain levels of tangible net worth and leverage. Under applicable accounting guidance, a significant portion of the replacement of the term loans was accounted for as a debt modification rather than a debt extinguishment.

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following tables set forth certain non-recurring items included in reported results to reconcile adjusted operating income to consolidated operating income and adjusted net income to net income attributable to Universal Corporation:

























Adjusted Operating Income Reconciliation



Three Months Ended December 31,


Nine Months Ended December 31,

(in thousands)

2022


2021


2022


2021

As Reported: Consolidated operating income

$

77,526



$

62,773



$

128,678



$

103,191


Purchase accounting adjustment (1)



3,057





3,057


Transaction costs for acquisitions(2)



597





2,310


Restructuring and impairment costs(3)



8,433





10,457


Fair value adjustment to contingent consideration for
FruitSmart acquisition(4)







(2,532)


Adjusted operating income

$

77,526



$

74,860



$

128,678



$

116,483










Adjusted Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share








(in thousands and reported net of income taxes)

Three Months Ended December 31,


Nine Months Ended December 31,


2022


2021


2022


2021

As Reported: Net income available to Universal Corporation

$

41,660



$

34,940



$

70,345



$

60,807


Purchase accounting adjustment (1)



2,415





2,415


Transaction costs for acquisitions(2)



482





2,195


Restructuring and impairment costs(3)



6,874





7,879


Fair value adjustment to contingent consideration for
FruitSmart acquisition(4)







(2,532)










Interest income and income tax benefit on a final tax
ruling at a foreign subsidiary







(2,156)


Interest expense reversal on uncertain tax position and
income tax from sale of operations in Tanzania





(684)




Adjusted net income available to Universal Corporation

$

41,660



$

44,711



$

69,661



$

68,608










As reported: Diluted earnings per share

$

1.67



$

1.40



$

2.82



$

...

