Is Universal Display Corporation (OLED) a Good Investment Bet?

TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy” fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the strategy underperformed the Russell Midcap Growth Index and returned 13.66% (gross) and 13.44% (net) while the index return was -14.55%. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy featured stocks like Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) in the Q4 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey, Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) research, develops, and commercializes organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. On March 28, 2024, Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) stock closed at $168.45 per share. One-month return of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) was -3.42%, and its shares gained 10.32% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has a market capitalization of $7.979 billion.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy stated the following regarding Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"New to the portfolio this quarter is Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED), a developer of organic light emitting diode technologies for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company stands to benefit from a recovery in the end-markets it serves including smartphones, televisions, notebooks, and tablets."

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) was held by 28 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 25 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

