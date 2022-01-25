U.S. markets closed

Universal Engineering Sciences Appoints Chief Financial Officer Michael Dear

·3 min read

<span class="legendSpanClass">Fastest-Growing Engineering and Consulting Firm Strengthens Leadership Team with Industry Expert</span>

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Engineering Sciences® (UES), a privately-held national leading engineering and consulting company specializing in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections and environmental consulting, appointed Michael Dear as Chief Financial Officer. Dear is an experienced finance leader with more than 30 years of global expertise in engineering services and construction with both privately held and public organizations. UES, recognized as the fastest-growing AEC firm in the U.S. and Canada, continues to expand its operations nationally. Universal Engineering Sciences has 67 branches in nearly 20 states, employing more than 3,100 professionals.

(PRNewsfoto/Universal Engineering Sciences)
(PRNewsfoto/Universal Engineering Sciences)

Dear most recently served as Chief Financial Officer for PLH Group, a private equity backed infrastructure construction group, where he significantly increased profitability, restructured and reduced debt, and administered a liquidity event for the founding shareholders. Prior to that, he worked at John Wood Group, a publicly traded global engineering and construction management firm. He served as CFO for Wood Group Mustang based in Houston, where he was responsible for worldwide financial, commercial, contracts and legal, IT, property and facility management activities. He previously worked as Group Financial Controller after initially joining as CFO of their Industrial Turbines Division. He is a graduate of the Harvard Business School Advanced Management Program and is a Chartered Management Accountant (ACMA and CGMA).

"Mike strengthens our existing leadership team with international finance experience and will help us accelerate growth, improve our reporting processes and steer us forward," said UES Chairman Michael Burke. "He is a talented leader, a great fit for our culture and will keep our actions aligned with our strategic objectives."

"I'm excited to join Universal Engineering Sciences as the company continues to grow both organically and through acquisition," said UES CFO Michael Dear. "There is tremendous opportunity for us in this market, and we have a strong team in place and a smart plan for growth."

Looking ahead, the company intends to post and fill hundreds of open positions in 2022 ranging from facilities and finance to engineers, inspectors, field technicians and corporate executives. Following 12 significant acquisitions in 24 months and notable project wins, the added positions will support the company's expansion across high growth markets in the South, Midwest, West and in Texas.

About Universal Engineering Sciences
Universal Engineering Sciences, headquartered in Orlando, is a privately held, rapidly growing engineering and consulting firm with nearly six decades of experience in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections and environmental consulting. UES is considered a pioneer of the industry and stands at the forefront of emerging technology, best practices, and influential legislature. Projects include both public and private clients, ranging from transportation and healthcare to commercial and education. UES engineers, geologists, certified inspectors, and scientists offer an unwavering commitment to excellence, approaching each project as an opportunity to cultivate enduring relationships with clients. BDT Capital Partners is the primary investor in the company.

UES has made a commitment to growing through strategic acquisition and organic growth. UES' presence includes locations throughout the high growth markets in the South, Midwest and West, including Texas, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, North and South Carolina, Metro DC, California, Utah, Nevada, Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Nebraska, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

UES was named number one on the Zweig Group Hot Firm List which honors the fastest-growing firms in the architecture, engineering, planning, environmental and construction (AEC) industry. With nearly 3,100 professionals across 67 branches in nearly 20 states nationwide, UES consults on projects of all sizes to help deliver needed infrastructure and build safe and successful communities. For more information, please visit universalengineering.com or follow UES on Social Media.

Contact Info: media@universalengineering.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-engineering-sciences-appoints-chief-financial-officer-michael-dear-301468072.html

SOURCE Universal Engineering Sciences

