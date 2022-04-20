U.S. markets close in 2 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,476.95
    +14.74 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,272.06
    +360.86 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,525.66
    -93.99 (-0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,048.88
    +18.11 (+0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.37
    +0.81 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,956.40
    -2.60 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    25.29
    -0.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0851
    +0.0059 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8340
    -0.0790 (-2.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3057
    +0.0055 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7500
    -1.1640 (-0.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,416.67
    +114.83 (+0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    965.15
    -0.82 (-0.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,629.22
    +27.94 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

Universal Engineering Sciences Celebrates Earth Week Coast-to-Coast

·5 min read

Fastest-Growing Engineering and Consulting Firm Is Committed Year-Round to Sustainable Practices, Research, and Volunteerism

ORLANDO, Fla., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Engineering Sciences® (UES), a national leading engineering and consulting company specializing in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections, and environmental consulting, is recognizing the contributions of its more than 3,100 professionals to innovative environmental practices in honor of Earth Week 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Universal Engineering Sciences)
(PRNewsfoto/Universal Engineering Sciences)

UES is an advocate for sustainable design and environmentally friendly solutions across its 67 branches in nearly 20 states. As part of its suite of environmental services, UES undertakes everything from Environmental Site Assessments (ESAs) to complex remediation, including brownfields site redevelopment and facility decommissioning and closure.

In 2022, UES attained the Edenark Group ISO 14001 Environmental Sustainability Certification at its national headquarters in Orlando, Florida, which will help the company define how it interacts internally, externally, and with the environment. The certification incorporates energy/waste/water, employee health and performance enhancement, community involvement, procurement and suppliers, compliance and regulations, emergency/security, and stakeholder engagement.

UES is also collaborating with national non-profit Green Our Planet to engage employees and promote local community events around sustainability. Green Our Planet, headquartered in Las Vegas, educates students on green initiatives by implementing educational programs and gardens in schools and communities. UES Managing Partner James Bristow, PE, sits on Green Our Planet's Board of Directors and has supported the organization for many years.

"We believe in setting a high bar for the industry when it comes to a focus on sustainability and environmentally sound operations," said Brian Kirkpatrick, President of UES. "We continue to evaluate operations to reduce our environmental impact and have a positive effect in all the communities where we live and work."

UES employees across the country partake in research projects that advance how the U.S. protects wildlife and their natural habitats and take an active role in environmental causes. Examples include:

Recycling Concrete

  • UES' Texas offices are committed to recycling their tested concrete, preventing more than 3,325,000 lbs. of tested concrete from ending up in landfills each year. The concrete is crushed and recycled into road base and resold, resulting in cost savings of tens of thousands of dollars each year.

Protecting & Tracking Wildlife

  • Employed at the UES office in St. Louis, part of the company's Midwest operations, Environmental Project Administrator Jill James earned a silver certification from the St. Louis Audubon Society's Bring Conservation Home program for her beekeeping and recognition for her home as a Certified Wildlife Habitat from the National Wildlife Federation. She also works to create pollinator gardens for Girl Scouts, schools, and veteran facilities in the region.

  • Environmental Senior Engineer Jessie Goodwin, PE, in the St. Louis office, volunteers with the World Bird Sanctuary's bird banding team to capture birds in mist nets, attach a lightweight, numbered band to their leg, take careful measurements and health observations, and release them to continue their migration. She also volunteers for bird survey routes for the North American Breeding Bird Survey, which is an annual set of surveys spanning the continent in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

  • Teresa Campbell, a Wildlife Biologist based in UES' Reno office, traveled to Siem Reap in Cambodia in March to lead an endangered fish tag and release event in partnership with the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR). The Mekong Basin in Cambodia is home to several endangered large-bodied fishes, or "mega-fishes," that reach weights over 600 pounds. A total of 1,616 endangered fish, including three mega-fish species, were tagged and released into the Tonle Sap Lake, which contains one of the largest networks of freshwater conservation zones in the world. Information from the tagging will be used to inform a research article and contribute to the field of endangered species conservation.

Community Leadership

  • Western Division leaders Kurt Balasek, PG, CHG, QSD, Area Director of Northern California, and Dean Stanphill, PE, GE, CEM, Principal/Environmental Department Manager in Reno, are active with civic and industry groups focused on conservation and educational programs. Balasek sits on the Board of Solano Subbasin Groundwater Sustainability Agency and serves as President of the Board of the Solano Resource Conservation District, which works with landowners to manage natural resources and educators to conduct watershed and water quality education. Stanphill is Chair of the Organics Management group for Partners of Sustainable Nevada, which identifies opportunities for improving the collection, transportation, processing, and end usage of organic material.

For more information, visit universalengineering.com.

About Universal Engineering Sciences
Universal Engineering Sciences, headquartered in Orlando, is a privately held, rapidly growing engineering and consulting firm with nearly six decades of experience in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections and environmental consulting. UES is considered a pioneer of the industry and stands at the forefront of emerging technology, best practices, and influential legislation. Projects include both public and private clients, ranging from transportation and healthcare to commercial and education. UES engineers, geologists, certified inspectors, and scientists offer an unwavering commitment to excellence, approaching each project as an opportunity to cultivate enduring relationships with clients. BDT Capital Partners is the primary investor in the company.

UES has made a commitment to growing through strategic acquisition and organic growth. Following 12 significant acquisitions in 24 months, UES' presence includes locations throughout the high growth markets in the South, Midwest and West, including Texas, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, North and South Carolina, Metro DC, California, Utah, Nevada, Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Nebraska, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

UES was named number one on the Zweig Group Hot Firm List which honors the fastest-growing firms in the architecture, engineering, planning, environmental and construction (AEC) industry. With nearly 3,100 professionals across 67 branches in nearly 20 states nationwide, UES consults on projects of all sizes to help deliver needed infrastructure and build safe and successful communities. For more information, please visit universalengineering.com or follow UES on social media.

Contact: media@universalengineering.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-engineering-sciences-celebrates-earth-week-coast-to-coast-301529381.html

SOURCE Universal Engineering Sciences

Recommended Stories

  • Plug Power’s Walmart Deal Is a Step in the Right Direction, Analyst Says. Why That Makes It a Buy.

    Alternative energy stocks, along with broader ESG funds, have been a hot topic among investors the past few years.

  • Exxon sees carbon capture market at $4 trillion by 2050

    Exxon Mobil Corp. estimates there will be a $4 trillion market by 2050 for capturing carbon dioxide and storing it underground, the company said in a presentation on Tuesday. That is about 60% of the $6.5 trillion market the U.S. largest crude producer estimates for oil and gas by then. Carbon capture is an important emissions reduction technology, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

  • Plug Power Inks Deal With Walmart; Is PLUG Stock A Buy Now?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • Australian scientists to power Tesla on 15,000-km trip with printed solar panels

    Scientists in Australia are testing printed solar panels they will use to power a Tesla on a 15,100-km (9,400-mile) journey beginning in September, which they hope will get the public thinking about steps to help avert climate change. The Charge Around Australia project will power a Tesla electric car with 18 of the team's printed plastic solar panels, each 18 metres (59 feet) long, rolling them out beside the vehicle to soak up sunlight when it needs a charge. Paul Dastoor, the inventor of the printed solar panels, said the University of Newcastle team would be testing not only the endurance of the panels but their potential performance for other applications.

  • The Surprising Pick for Investors Who Aren't Into Energy Stocks

    In the past few years, a lot of focus has been on technology stocks. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has returned 49% since the beginning of 2020. For them, Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC), a company best known for residential generators, could be a great addition to a portfolio lacking energy exposure.

  • Shell reports drop in emissions, urges vote against ‘unrealistic’ targets

    Overall emissions fell from over 1.6 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2016 to less than 1.4 billion tonnes last year, Shell said.

  • Glencore Climate Plan in Spotlight on Concern Over Methane Emissions

    (Bloomberg) -- A Glencore Plc climate plan is facing greater scrutiny following a report that the company is understating methane emissions from some of its Australian coal mines.The releases were so significant they caused the global commodities trader to underestimate its global operational emissions by 11% to 24% between 2018 and 2021, the Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility said in a report. The analysis used methane emissions estimates made by scientists at the SRON Netherlands

  • Traders Pocket 100% Pay Raises in Booming Corner of Fuel Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- In the hottest U.S. labor market in decades, the hottest job of them all right now might be trading fats.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceThat’s right -- animal fats. And greases, too.They are,

  • Schlumberger Announces Petronas Collaboration

    The companies recently signed a memorandum of understanding.

  • Why I donated land to the Alachua Conservation Trust to help the Santa Fe River

    The large spring areas in North and Central Florida are are national treasures, and as an area they constitute a global wonder.

  • ATCO GROUP AND MICROSOFT ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM RENEWABLE ENERGY POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT

    ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y) / Canadian Utilities Limited (TSX: CU) (TSX: CU.X)

  • Xcel Energy exploring shutting down its biggest Colorado coal plant earlier

    A settlement agreement to shift to mostly renewable energy is being reconsidered after regulators worry the last coal plant may keep running too long.

  • People Are Sharing Survival Tips That Are Not Only False, But Could Get You Killed

    Running in a zigzag to outrun an alligator is a myth.View Entire Post ›

  • Why Plug Power Stock Popped Tuesday

    The stock of hydrogen fuel cell technology company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has been up and down over the last month. Plug has been growing out its network of green hydrogen production capacity, and today announced a deal to offer Walmart up to 20 tons per day of the fuel. The agreement is among the first green hydrogen supply contracts of its kind for Plug Power.

  • 5 predictions for Tesla Q1 earnings

    As usual, it’s been a dramatic quarter for Tesla. Tesla, which will announce its first-quarter financial results Wednesday, has benefited from a global surge in consumer demand for electric vehicles and increasingly tough fuel economy mandates implemented by governments worldwide, including the Biden administration’s own stringent standards beginning in 2024. Then there are the challenges that Tesla CEO Elon Musk regularly generates for himself.

  • Celebrating 50 Years of Love for Mother Earth

    The Environmental Nature Center, a clean energy pioneer, expands its education and conservation efforts with grant support from Edison International.

  • Rolls-Royce expecting UK approval for mini nuclear reactor by mid-2024

    A Rolls-Royce design for a small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) will likely receive UK regulatory approval by mid-2024 and be able to produce grid power by 2029, Paul Stein, chairman of Rolls-Royce Small Modular Reactors, told Reuters. The British government asked its nuclear regulator to start the approval process in March, having backed Rolls-Royce's $546 million funding round in November to develop the country's first SMR reactor.

  • Climate Crisis? Fund Managers Are Sticking With Fossil Fuel

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowNone of the world’s largest asset managers has definitively called on fossil-fuel companies to stop the development of new oil and gas projects.Surely, one wou

  • Plug Power Stock Rises on Agreement to Supply Green Hydrogen to Walmart

    Plug Power will deliver up to 20 tons per day of liquid green hydrogen to power Walmart's lift trucks across the retailer's distribution and fulfillment centers.

  • You May Be Surprised By How Much Home Solar Actually Costs

    As energy costs skyrocket, homeowners are looking for alternative ways to reduce energy bills. According to the findings from energy data provider Find Energy, the average cost for a 5 kWh solar setup is $14,100. Based on the national average electricity bill of $122, it would take anywhere from seven to 15 years to recoup your investment into a solar system from savings on your electricity bill.