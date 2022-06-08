U.S. markets close in 2 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,113.50
    -47.18 (-1.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,853.02
    -327.12 (-0.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,070.66
    -104.57 (-0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,895.44
    -24.12 (-1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    122.66
    +3.25 (+2.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.80
    +3.70 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.09
    -0.09 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0724
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0290
    +0.0570 (+1.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2541
    -0.0051 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9820
    +1.3660 (+1.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,376.30
    +446.92 (+1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    657.91
    +6.28 (+0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,593.00
    -5.93 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,234.29
    +290.34 (+1.04%)
     

Universal Engineering Sciences Named No. 1 on Zweig Hot Firm List for Second Consecutive Year

·4 min read

Strategic Acquisitions, Organic Growth, and Increased Infrastructure Projects Nationwide Fueled Another Year of Accelerated Growth for UES

ORLANDO, Fla., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Engineering Sciences® (UES), a privately-held national leading engineering and consulting company specializing in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections, and environmental consulting, has been recognized as #1 on the Zweig Group's recently released 2022 Hot Firm List. The awards program ranks the 100 fastest-growing architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) firms in the United States and Canada based on both dollar and percentage revenue growth rate over a three-year period. These firms have outperformed the economy and competitors to become industry leaders, according to Zweig Group. UES entered the top 10 at number one in 2021 and maintains that position in 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Universal Engineering Sciences)
(PRNewsfoto/Universal Engineering Sciences)

The announcement comes during a period of rapid growth at Universal Engineering Sciences, which has expanded to 67 locations in nearly 20 states and more than 3,100 team members, with plans to add an additional 1,500 positions over the next three years. The company has deployed an aggressive M&A and organic growth strategy which doubled its team and tripled its size, completing more than a dozen significant acquisitions over the past two years, thereby enabling the company to dramatically expand in the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Texas and the West. In addition, several high-profile industry leaders have joined the company in recent months, including newly appointed CEO Dave Witsken, CFO Mike Dear, and CHRO Sheila Norden.

"We are honored to receive this recognition for the second consecutive year. Our success is driven by a number of factors, including the dedication and hard work of our people, the innovative solutions and services we provide to our clients, the top tier businesses we have acquired, and the excellent leadership team we have assembled," said UES CEO Dave Witsken. "We've built a culture our 3,100 team members are proud to be a part of, where we can work on exciting projects and ultimately improve the infrastructure and the communities where we live and work."

UES has recently completed and is currently working on a number of significant projects nationwide, including the Miami Signature Bridge, Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts, the I-4 Ultimate Project,

Howard Frankland Bridge, Brightline High-Speed Rail and SunRail, Seefried Industrial Properties & Hillwood Investment Properties, Lennar, DR Horton, MLS Stadium for St. Louis City Soccer Club, North Texas Municipal Water District – Bois D'Arc Lake, Billingsley Company – Cypress Waters, and the Las Vegas Convention Center, as well as other important transportation, residential, commercial, and industrial projects nationwide. UES announced a new $5 million contract to perform services for the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) last week and has completed significant work in previous years with the Department of Transportation.

About Universal Engineering Sciences 
Universal Engineering Sciences, headquartered in Orlando, is a privately held, rapidly growing engineering and consulting firm with nearly six decades of experience in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections and environmental consulting. UES is considered a pioneer of the industry and stands at the forefront of emerging technology, best practices, and influential legislation. Projects include both public and private clients, ranging from transportation and healthcare to commercial and education. UES engineers, geologists, certified inspectors, and scientists offer an unwavering commitment to excellence, approaching each project as an opportunity to cultivate enduring relationships with clients. BDT Capital Partners is the primary investor in the company.

UES has made a commitment to growing through strategic acquisition and organic growth. UES' presence includes locations throughout the high growth markets in the South, Midwest, and West, including Texas, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, North and South Carolina, Metro DC, California, Utah, Nevada, Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Nebraska, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

UES was named #42 on the ENR Top 500 Design Firms and has been ranked number one on the Zweig Group Hot Firm List for two consecutive years, honoring the fastest-growing firms in the architecture, engineering, planning, environmental and construction (AEC) industry. With nearly 3,100 professionals across 67 branches in nearly 20 states nationwide, UES consults on projects of all sizes to help deliver needed infrastructure and build safe and successful communities. For more information, please visit universalengineering.com or follow UES on social media.

Media Contact: 
Lauren Falcone 
Vice President, Corporate Communications 
Universal Engineering Sciences 
407-274-3375 and media@universalengineering.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-engineering-sciences-named-no-1-on-zweig-hot-firm-list-for-second-consecutive-year-301564223.html

SOURCE Universal Engineering Sciences

Recommended Stories

  • Roku stock spikes on rumors of Netflix buyout

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Roku amid speculation of a Netflix acquisition.

  • What Is Going Wrong With Carnival Stock?

    With its shares down 33% year to date, Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) isn't enjoying the post-COVID-19 bull run you might have expected. While the return of cruising has led to a boom in sales, it will take years for the company to shed its mountain of debt. Rising interest rates and a possible recession could make the situation significantly worse.

  • Amazon Stock Split Is Complete. Time to Buy the Stock

    It's official: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) just executed its first stock split since 1999. After years of the stock trading in the $1,000 range, it looks odd to see Amazon shares going for just around $120. Amazon stock isn't cheap because of the stock split.

  • 11 Best EV Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we look at the 11 best EV stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis on the EV industry, its history, current status, and future outlook, please go directly to the 5 Best EV Stocks to Buy Now. The EV industry has seen an exponential growth over past couple years off […]

  • Why Nio Shares Rose Tuesday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) releases its first-quarter update Thursday morning, and investors should be expecting added volatility. The report comes after some of its Chinese peers released their own updates, so investors have some ideas on what to expect. Nio's American depositary shares (ADSs) are moving higher today in anticipation.

  • Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones Loads Up on These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    For the retail investor, the only certainty of our current market environment is uncertainty. The reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has initiated Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of that fighting. In a time like this, it’s good to find a guide, a market expert whose trading can stand as an example. Paul Tudor

  • Uranium Energy Corp Files Early Warning Report

    Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) (the "Company" or "UEC") announces that it has filed an early warning report pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues for the purpose of reporting the acquisition of common shares (the "Anfield Shares") and common share purchase warrants ("Anfield Warrants") in the capital of Anfield Energy Inc. (TSX.V: AEC) (OTCQB: ANLDF); (FRANKFURT: 0AD) ("Anfield").

  • Novavax CEO: There’s ‘a large market globally for our vaccine’

    Novavax CEO Stanley Erck joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss expectations for the upcoming FDA advisory meeting vote regarding the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, stock data, and the outlook for the future of COVID-19 vaccines.

  • 4 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Before Its Stock Split

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), the parent company of Google, will execute a 20-for-1 stock split on July 15. Alphabet might seem like a wobbly investment after its first-quarter revenue and earnings miss, but I believe it's still a great stock to buy ahead of its split for four simple reasons.

  • If Netflix Acquired Roku, It Could Be a Match Made in Heaven

    Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) stock surged Wednesday on employee rumors of a potential acquisition by Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). The reports seemed to gain steam when "Roku abruptly closed the trading window for all employees, prohibiting them from selling any of their vested stock at a time when they should normally be able to do so," according to a report by Business Insider, citing "people familiar with the matter." Netflix and Roku declined to comment on the rumors and there could be other reasons to restrict trading, but it raises the intriguing possibility that Roku's digital advertising prowess could be just the thing that Netflix needs to reignite its waning subscriber growth.

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy Any Dip in Oil Stocks; Here Are 3 Names Analysts Like

    Stocks have sold off heavily since the start of this year, with a 14% decline in the S&P 500 and a bearish 22% drop in the NASDAQ. But while the selloff is broad-based, it’s not affecting everything. Oil stocks have proven resistant to the downward trend, buoyed by high prices for crude at the wellhead and gasoline at the pump. And with summer driving season underway to goose demand, and inflation rising steadily, we can expect that the high energy prices will continue for the foreseeable future

  • Alibaba Stock Has Jumped to Its Highest Level in Months. What’s Driving the Shares Now.

    A wave of videogame approvals in China indicates further moves to clarify or ease the regulatory picture for Chinese tech stocks.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Surge Over 40%

    Uncertainty has been the name of the game in 2022. A combination of negative macro developments – a slowing global economy, the geopolitical ramifications following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and - possibly most of all - the prospect of the Fed seriously tightening its monetary policy to combat inflation – have all been weighing heavily on investors’ minds. That doesn’t necessarily mean there aren’t good opportunities to take advantage of right now. The analysts at banking giant Goldman Sachs

  • 3 High-Yield Energy Stocks to Earn Passive Income for Years

    Clean energy is a growing business, but don't count carbon fuels out yet. Here are three old names you'll want to get to know today.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood kicked off the new trading week on a buying spree. The CEO and co-founder of ARK Invest was busy buying stocks on Monday, picking up the pace after laying low on a lot of market days over the past month. Wood added to her existing exchange-traded fund stakes in Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Monday.

  • Altria Stock Gets a Downgrade. Why Gas Prices Are Partly to Blame.

    Morgan Stanley warns of consumer constraints due to increasing gas prices and competition from other major tobacco manufacturers.

  • Should You Investigate Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) At US$15.69?

    Golden Ocean Group Limited ( NASDAQ:GOGL ), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with...

  • Exxon Gets an Upgrade to Buy, but Analyst Takes ‘Chips Off Table’ for 2 Other Oil Stocks

    Energy stocks have emerged winners in this period of volatility and historically high inflation, reporting record profits and boosting shareholder returns as oil prices have surged. For Evercore ISI analyst Stephen Richardson, that time may be nearing. The backdrop for energy stocks remains solid, Richardson added, but the industry will soon have to navigate higher operating costs, capital expenditure inflation, cash taxes, and the eventual deflation of gas prices — and investors should be prepared.

  • Intel Bear Case Coming ‘Even Earlier’ Than Expected. This Analyst Remains Neutral on the Stock.

    Citi analyst Christopher Danely expects Intel to negatively pre-announce or miss second-quarter guidance.

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In Jumia Technologies AG's (NYSE:JMIA) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of Jumia Technologies AG ( NYSE:JMIA ) can tell us which group is most powerful...