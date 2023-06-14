Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Universal Health Services:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.095 = US$1.1b ÷ (US$14b - US$1.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Universal Health Services has an ROCE of 9.5%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 9.5%, it's still a low return by itself.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Universal Health Services compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Universal Health Services doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 9.5% from 13% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

What We Can Learn From Universal Health Services' ROCE

In summary, Universal Health Services is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. And with the stock having returned a mere 25% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for Universal Health Services (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

