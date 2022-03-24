Universal Ibogaine to Participate in the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference - Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest on March 28th - 30th from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. EDT

CALGARY, AB, March 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Universal Ibogaine (TSXV: IBO) (OTCQB: IBOGF), a life sciences company with a mission to transform the world of addiction treatment through medicalized ibogaine and a state of the art ongoing care program, announced today that Company CEO Nick Karos has been invited to present at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on March 28th - 30th from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. EDT.

Universal Ibogaine Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Universal Ibogaine Inc.)

Sign up here to access the presentation

During this virtual conference, investors will hear from executives from a wide range of sectors including Biotech, Clean Energy, Electric Vehicles, Financial Services, Fintech & REITS, Gaming & Entertainment, Healthcare, Healthcare IT, Infrastructure, Shipping and Technology/ Media/Telecom. The conference will feature company presentations, fireside chats, roundtable discussions, and live Q&A with CEOs moderated by Maxim Research Analysts.

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member.

Click Here to Reserve your seat

About Universal Ibogaine Inc.

UI is a life sciences company, with a mission to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its ibogaine based drug detox protocol through a planned Canadian Clinical Trial, and ultimately to utilize that protocol globally through future licensing agreements. UI is concurrently developing a state-of-the-art holistic addiction treatment protocol at its Kelburn Recovery Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba that, when paired with the planned ibogaine detox protocol, is intended to revolutionize the way we treat addiction and drastically improve the lives of individuals and families affected by addiction.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Story continues

‎This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such ‎as "plans", "expect", "project", "intend", "will", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", ‎‎"potential", or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or ‎‎"could" occur. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations ‎and assumptions made by UI. Although UI believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-‎looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-‎looking statements because UI can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since ‎forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve ‎inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated ‎due to a number of factors and risks, which include, but are not limited to, risks that required ‎regulatory approvals are not obtained. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the ‎preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by UI at the time of ‎preparation, may prove to be incorrect and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on ‎forward-looking information, which speaks only to conditions as of the date hereof. UI does not ‎undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained ‎herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence ‎of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. ‎

Related Links

Universal Ibogaine

SOURCE Universal Ibogaine Inc.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/24/c4374.html