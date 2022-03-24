U.S. markets open in 1 hour 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,470.50
    +23.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,384.00
    +134.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,533.00
    +86.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,059.30
    +11.90 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.03
    +0.10 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,952.40
    +15.10 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    25.40
    +0.21 (+0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0995
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.19
    +0.25 (+1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3200
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.5820
    +0.4690 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,961.67
    +959.75 (+2.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    992.34
    +25.74 (+2.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,477.55
    +16.92 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 210,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Universal Ibogaine to Participate in the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference - Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest on March 28th - 30th from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. EDT

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • IBOGF

CALGARY, AB, March 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Universal Ibogaine (TSXV: IBO) (OTCQB: IBOGF), a life sciences company with a mission to transform the world of addiction treatment through medicalized ibogaine and a state of the art ongoing care program, announced today that Company CEO Nick Karos has been invited to present at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on March 28th - 30th from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. EDT.

Universal Ibogaine Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Universal Ibogaine Inc.)
Universal Ibogaine Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Universal Ibogaine Inc.)

Sign up here to access the presentation

During this virtual conference, investors will hear from executives from a wide range of sectors including Biotech, Clean Energy, Electric Vehicles, Financial Services, Fintech & REITS, Gaming & Entertainment, Healthcare, Healthcare IT, Infrastructure, Shipping and Technology/ Media/Telecom. The conference will feature company presentations, fireside chats, roundtable discussions, and live Q&A with CEOs moderated by Maxim Research Analysts.

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member.
Click Here to Reserve your seat

About Universal Ibogaine Inc.

UI is a life sciences company, with a mission to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its ibogaine based drug detox protocol through a planned Canadian Clinical Trial, and ultimately to utilize that protocol globally through future licensing agreements. UI is concurrently developing a state-of-the-art holistic addiction treatment protocol at its Kelburn Recovery Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba that, when paired with the planned ibogaine detox protocol, is intended to revolutionize the way we treat addiction and drastically improve the lives of individuals and families affected by addiction.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

‎This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such ‎as "plans", "expect", "project", "intend", "will", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", ‎‎"potential", or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or ‎‎"could" occur. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations ‎and assumptions made by UI. Although UI believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-‎looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-‎looking statements because UI can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since ‎forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve ‎inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated ‎due to a number of factors and risks, which include, but are not limited to, risks that required ‎regulatory approvals are not obtained. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the ‎preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by UI at the time of ‎preparation, may prove to be incorrect and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on ‎forward-looking information, which speaks only to conditions as of the date hereof. UI does not ‎undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained ‎herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence ‎of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. ‎

Related Links
Universal Ibogaine

SOURCE Universal Ibogaine Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/24/c4374.html

Recommended Stories

  • Nikola shares rise as it starts manufacturing electric trucks

    Nikola said on Wednesday after markets closed that it had started manufacturing its Tre battery electric vehicle (BEV) at its facility in Coolidge, Arizona on March 21. The company, which is also developing a fuel-cell-powered electric truck said it would start production of the Tre BEV truck for the European market at its factory in Germany in June 2023. Traders have a short position on about 27.5% of Nikola's free float, according to estimates from data analytics firm Ortex.

  • AT&T Is Too Cheap to Ignore While Others 'Wait and See'

    Indeed, investors are frustrated with T, but after AT&T's investor day last Monday, the opportunity appears too compelling at the current price prior to the Discovery deal closing. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April. The transaction will give T shareholders 0.24 of a share of the new Warner Bros Discovery (with all current Discovery shares getting wrapped in) for each share of T. The value T is getting is extrapolated from the current value of DISCA, 71% of a $62 billion company, so at the current price of around $26 for DISCA, T holders have about $6/share in Warner Bros Discovery value.

  • Top 5 Positions in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Warren Buffett is undeniably the most closely watched, highest-profile investor in modern history. Not surprisingly, investors relentlessly clamor to match his success by analyzing his portfolio, hoping to absorb even a tiny morsel of Buffett's investment genius. Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett's investment model has always been transparent, straightforward, and consistent.

  • ‘The college kicked him out.’ My son failed out of pharmacy school after amassing $126K in student loan debt. Is there any way to pay less?

    Question: My son was studying in a pharmacy program and at the end of the last semester, the college kicked him out due to his non-performance in academics. The interest rates are from 8.5%, 5.5% and 4% (average is about 6.5%). Is there any way to reduce the interest rate?

  • Why the stock market isn’t ‘getting smoked’ even as Federal Reserve signals it’s ready to supersize interest rate hikes

    Equity investors aren't sweating Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's decision to unleash his inner hawk. Here's why.

  • Putin demands payment for Russian gas in roubles

    Vladimir Putin is forcing European nations to choose between propping up the rouble or cutting their lifeline to Russian gas.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys E-Commerce and Biotech, Sells Payments

    Ark also bulked up on biotech stocks. All the stocks Wood bought and sold have slumped over the past six months.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Again Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is on fire this week. The stock shot up again today and was trading as high as 6.2% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. An analyst expects Plug Power stock to more than double in value as global interest in green hydrogen continues to gather steam. Morgan Stanley has been bullish about Plug Power stock for several months now.

  • Russia’s Stock Market Rises After Being Closed for a Month

    Short-selling is banned, and Russian brokerages aren't allowed to let foreign clients sell securities.

  • China Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of Wreckage

    (Bloomberg) -- Searchers have found 183 pieces of wreckage from the China Eastern Airlines Corp. jet that crashed in Guangxi, southern China, including the engine and one part discovered in farmland more than 6 miles from the main point of impact, officials said. Some human remains have also been found. Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Put

  • What to Know About the Boeing 737 Crash in China

    A Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in southern China on Monday. Investors should keep a close eye on developments.

  • It’s the beginning of the end of globalization, say BlackRock’s Larry Fink and Oaktree’s Howard Marks

    The devastating war in Ukraine will "play out for decades to come," warns Larry Fink, the chief of the world's biggest asset manager.

  • Russian stocks surge after reopening as foreigners banned from selling

    Russian stocks surged upon their reopening for the first time in a month, demonstrating the impact of new restrictions that effectively isolate international investors from participating in setting prices.

  • Apple: Here Comes a Monster Growth Cycle

    Is the tech sector oversold? Wedbush’s Daniel Ives believes so, claiming it is more so than at any other point during the past 5 years. However, change is in the air, and surveying the current landscape, the 5-star analyst believes there are plenty of opportunities on offer for investors right now. One, though, stands out the most. “Since the Fed decision last week we have seen a clear ‘risk on’ mentality starting to take shape as the Street picks up high quality tech stocks at what we would cha

  • Soft landing? Activist investor Carl Icahn sees ‘recession or even worse’ ahead for the U.S.

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell this week said he could see a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy despite interest rate hikes. The chairman of Icahn Enteprises, Carl Icahn, disagrees.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • NIO Stock Could Weather the Macro Headwinds, Says Morgan Stanley

    Recently, the Chinese EV space has been beset by several worrying developments. Morgan Stanley’s Tim Hsiao counts “geopolitical tensions, pervasive Covid curbs and ADR de-listing risks” which have further impacted EV start-ups already struggling with operational challenges such as disruptions to the supply of chips, batteries and other elements. Rising EV manufacturing costs which will result in higher prices could also mean EV sales will take a hit. However, given the “continuous innovation,” i

  • GameStop stock soars, Tilray stock climbs on cannabis M&A, Netflix to crack down on password sharing

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stock tickers.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S., Europe Closing In on Deal to Cut Demand for Russian Energy

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration and European Union are close to a deal aimed at slashing Europe’s dependence on Russian energy sources, as the U.S. and its allies seek to further isolate and punish Moscow for the Ukraine war.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Expanded; Calls to Flight CrewWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash