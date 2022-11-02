U.S. markets closed

Universal Logistics Holdings to Participate at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference

·1 min read

WARREN, Mich., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULH) announced that Tim Phillips, Universal's Chief Executive Officer, and Jude Beres, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference.

Universal Logistics Holdings logo (PRNewsfoto/Universal Logistics Holdings)
Universal Logistics Holdings logo (PRNewsfoto/Universal Logistics Holdings)

The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, and will be broadcast live via webcast at http://www.universallogistics.com.  To access the event, click on "Investor Relations" and follow the link to the webcast.  A link to the replay will be available following the event.

About Universal

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. ("Universal") is a holding company that owns subsidiaries engaged in providing a variety of customized transportation and logistics solutions throughout the United States, and in Mexico, Canada and Colombia.  Our operating subsidiaries provide customers with supply chain solutions that can be scaled to meet their changing demands and volumes. Universal's consolidated subsidiaries offer customers a broad array of services across the entire supply chain, including truckload, brokerage, intermodal, dedicated, and value-added services. In this press release, the terms "us," "we," "our," or the "Company" refer to Universal and its consolidated subsidiaries.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-logistics-holdings-to-participate-at-the-stephens-annual-investment-conference-301666598.html

SOURCE Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc.

