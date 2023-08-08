Universal Music Group (AMS:UMG) Will Pay A Dividend Of €0.24

The board of Universal Music Group N.V. (AMS:UMG) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 27th of October, with investors receiving €0.24 per share. This makes the dividend yield 2.3%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Check out our latest analysis for Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Universal Music Group's earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 59.8%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 50%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Universal Music Group Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Looking back, the dividend has been stable, but the company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long so we can't be confident that the dividend will remain stable through all economic environments. Since 2021, the dividend has gone from €0.40 total annually to €0.54. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 16% over that duration. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Universal Music Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 5.3% per annum. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

Our Thoughts On Universal Music Group's Dividend

In summary, we are pleased with the dividend remaining consistent, and we think there is a good chance of this continuing in the future. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Universal Music Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

