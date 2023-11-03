Universal Music Group (AMS:UMG) Knows How To Allocate Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of Universal Music Group (AMS:UMG) looks attractive right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Universal Music Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = €1.5b ÷ (€12b - €6.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Universal Music Group has an ROCE of 24%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 12% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Universal Music Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Universal Music Group.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Universal Music Group Tell Us?

It's hard not to be impressed by Universal Music Group's returns on capital. Over the past four years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 24% and the business has deployed 34% more capital into its operations. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. If Universal Music Group can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

On a side note, Universal Music Group's current liabilities are still rather high at 50% of total assets. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Bottom Line On Universal Music Group's ROCE

In the end, the company has proven it can reinvest it's capital at high rates of returns, which you'll remember is a trait of a multi-bagger. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 21% to shareholders over the last year. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

