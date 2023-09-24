Universal Music Group (AMS:UMG) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of €0.24

The board of Universal Music Group N.V. (AMS:UMG) has announced that it will pay a dividend of €0.24 per share on the 27th of October. This means the annual payment is 2.1% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Universal Music Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before this announcement, Universal Music Group was paying out 79% of earnings, but a comparatively small 56% of free cash flows. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 61.0%. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 49% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Universal Music Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its short history, we have seen the dividend cut. Since 2021, the annual payment back then was €0.40, compared to the most recent full-year payment of €0.51. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 13% over that duration. Universal Music Group has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

Universal Music Group Could Grow Its Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Universal Music Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 5.3% per annum. Recently, the company has been able to grow earnings at a decent rate, but with the payout ratio on the higher end we don't think the dividend has many prospects for growth.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We don't think Universal Music Group is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Universal Music Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Universal Music Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

