Rihanna, Migos and more are getting official metaverse avatars
Universal Music Group is hitching its wagon more firmly to the . The record company with avatar company Genies to create digital versions of its artists, as well as outfits and accessories, for use in virtual worlds.
The idea is to give Universal's artists official virtual identities for the metaverse. Some of the roster, including Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes, had already asked Genies to make avatars of them. Now, the plan is for Rihanna, Migos et al to be able to take those facsimiles into various metaverses, or use the avatars across social platforms. , through an NFT marketplace run by Genies, fans will be able to buy and sell virtual merchandise for the avatars.
This isn't Universal Music Group's first foray into the metaverse. Last month, it a virtual band comprising four characters from the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection, a bit like Gorillaz.
Other prominent brands are looking to make waves in the metaverse, including , which seems to be working on its own NFTs, and , which built a virtual playspace and a store for digital goods inside . That platform is one of several in the gaming space (including ) that helped pave the way for other companies and brands to venture into the metaverse.