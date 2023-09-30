Universal Music Group N.V. (AMS:UMG) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Universal Music Group N.V. (AMS:UMG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Universal Music Group's shares on or after the 4th of October, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 27th of October.

The company's upcoming dividend is €0.24 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of €0.51 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Universal Music Group stock has a trailing yield of around 2.1% on the current share price of €24.73. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Universal Music Group has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. It paid out 79% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. We'd be concerned if earnings began to decline. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Over the last year it paid out 56% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Universal Music Group's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Universal Music Group, with earnings per share up 5.3% on average over the last five years. While earnings have been growing at a credible rate, the company is paying out a majority of its earnings to shareholders. Therefore it's unlikely that the company will be able to reinvest heavily in its business, which could presage slower growth in the future.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past two years, Universal Music Group has increased its dividend at approximately 13% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Universal Music Group for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have been growing modestly and Universal Music Group paid out a bit over half of its earnings and free cash flow last year. To summarise, Universal Music Group looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

However if you're still interested in Universal Music Group as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with Universal Music Group. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Universal Music Group you should be aware of.

