Is Universal Music Group N.V. (AMS:UMG) Potentially Undervalued?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Universal Music Group N.V. (AMS:UMG). The company's stock saw significant share price movement during recent months on the ENXTAM, rising to highs of €27.87 and falling to the lows of €25.08. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Universal Music Group's current trading price of €27.47 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Universal Music Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Universal Music Group Still Cheap?

According to our valuation model, Universal Music Group seems to be fairly priced at around 15.07% above our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Universal Music Group today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is €23.87, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. What's more, Universal Music Group’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What does the future of Universal Music Group look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Universal Music Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 47%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? UMG’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on UMG, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. While conducting our analysis, we found that Universal Music Group has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

