Universal Security Instruments Reports Second-Quarter Results

Universal Security Instruments, Inc.
·4 min read

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE AMEX: UUU) today announced results for its fiscal second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2022.

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, sales increased 11.1% to $5,857,141 compared to sales of $5,272,223 for the same period last year. The Company reported net income of $200,602, or $0.09 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $107,696 or $0.05 per basic and diluted share for the same period last year.

For the six months ended September 30, 2022, sales increased 5.6% to $10,492,445 versus $9,940,221 for the same period last year. The Company reported net income of $94,464, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $122,337 or $0.05, per basic and diluted share for the corresponding 2021 period.

“The primary reason for the sales increase in the September quarter was improvement in our deliveries from China. Our gross margins decreased for the September quarter which was caused by increases in the cost of certain electrical components caused by supply chain disruptions. Our net income increased for the September quarter due to the inclusion of approximately $181,000 of Employee Retention Credit under the provisions of the Coronavirus Aid Relief, and Economic Security Act which was partially offset by the lower gross margins,” said Harvey Grossblatt - President and CEO.

UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC. is a U.S.-based manufacturer and distributor of safety and security devices. Founded in 1969, the Company has an over 53-year heritage of developing innovative and easy-to-install products, including smoke, fire and carbon monoxide alarms. For more information on Universal Security Instruments, visit our website at www.universalsecurity.com.

"Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that inherently include certain risks and uncertainties.  Actual results could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, among other items, currency fluctuations, the impact of current and future laws and governmental regulations affecting us and other factors which may be identified from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and other public announcements.  We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.  We will revise our outlook from time to time and frequently will not disclose such revisions publicly.

Contact: Harvey Grossblatt, CEO
Universal Security Instruments, Inc.
(410) 363-3000, Ext. 224
or
Zachary Mizener
Lambert & Co.
(315) 529-2348


UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(UNAUDITED)

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

Sales

$

5,857,141

 

$

5,272,223

Net income

 

200,602

 

 

107,696

Earnings per share:

 

 

Basic and diluted

$

0.09

 

$

0.05

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

2,312,887

 

 

2,312,887

        

 

Six Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

Sales

$

10,492,445

 

$

9,940,221

Net income

 

94,464

 

 

122,337

Earnings per share:

 

 

Basic and diluted

$

0.04

 

$

0.05

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

2,312,887

 

 

2,312,887

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)

ASSETS

 

 

Sept. 30, 2022

 

Sept. 30, 2021

Cash

$

178,878

 

 

$

168,570

 

Accounts receivable and amount due from factor

 

5,367,025

 

 

 

3,882,455

 

Inventory

 

5,171,217

 

 

 

4,966,226

 

Prepaid expense

 

328,188

 

 

 

529,196

 

 

 

 

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

 

11,045,308

 

 

 

9,546,447

 

 

 

 

PROPERTY, EQUIPMENT AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS–NET

 

436,142

 

 

 

139,987

 

OTHER ASSETS

 

4,000

 

 

 

4,000

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

11,485,450

 

 

$

9,690,434

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

Line of credit – factor

$

2,876,070

 

 

$

2,413,447

 

Note payable – Eyston Company Ltd.

 

481,440

 

 

 

1,081,440

 

Short-term portion of operating lease liability

 

147,593

 

 

 

87,908

 

Accounts payable

 

2,605,544

 

 

 

1,071,670

 

Accrued liabilities

 

393,900

 

 

 

197,076

 

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

6,504,547

 

 

 

4,851,541

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LONG TERM PORTION OF OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY

 

248,033

 

 

 

-

 

TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES

 

248,033

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:

 

 

Common stock, $.01 par value per share; authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 2,312,887 at September 30, 2022 and 2021

 

23,129

 

 

 

23,129

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

12,885,841

 

 

 

12,885,841

 

Accumulated Deficit

 

(8,176,100

)

 

 

(8,070,077

)

 

 

 

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

4,732,870

 

 

 

4,838,893

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

$

11,485,450

 

 

$

9,690,434

 


