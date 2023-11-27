Universal Store Holdings (ASX:UNI) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Universal Store Holdings (ASX:UNI) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Universal Store Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = AU$40m ÷ (AU$265m - AU$47m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Universal Store Holdings has an ROCE of 19%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 19%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Universal Store Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Universal Store Holdings' ROCE Trending?

Universal Store Holdings has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last three years, the ROCE has climbed 38% in that same time. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Bottom Line On Universal Store Holdings' ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Universal Store Holdings has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And given the stock has remained rather flat over the last three years, there might be an opportunity here if other metrics are strong. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

