Universal Store Holdings (ASX:UNI) Has Announced That Its Dividend Will Be Reduced To A$0.08

Universal Store Holdings Limited's (ASX:UNI) dividend is being reduced from last year's payment covering the same period to A$0.08 on the 3rd of October. Despite the cut, the dividend yield of 6.1% will still be comparable to other companies in the industry.

Universal Store Holdings' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Based on the last payment, Universal Store Holdings was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 47.7%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 48% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Universal Store Holdings' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its short history, we have seen the dividend cut. Since 2021, the annual payment back then was A$0.10, compared to the most recent full-year payment of A$0.22. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 48% a year over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Universal Store Holdings has seen EPS rising for the last three years, at 10% per annum. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

Universal Store Holdings Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

It is generally not great to see the dividend being cut, but we don't think this should happen much if at all in the future given that Universal Store Holdings has the makings of a solid income stock moving forward. By reducing the dividend, pressure will be taken off the balance sheet, which could help the dividend to be consistent in the future. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Universal Store Holdings that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

