Universal Store Holdings (ASX:UNI) Has Announced That Its Dividend Will Be Reduced To A$0.08

Universal Store Holdings Limited (ASX:UNI) has announced that on 3rd of October, it will be paying a dividend ofA$0.08, which a reduction from last year's comparable dividend. However, the dividend yield of 5.6% still remains in a typical range for the industry.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Universal Store Holdings' stock price has increased by 32% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Universal Store Holdings' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Prior to this announcement, Universal Store Holdings' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 32.0% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 54% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Universal Store Holdings' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, the company hasn't been paying the most consistent dividend, but with such a short dividend history it could be too early to draw solid conclusions. The annual payment during the last 2 years was A$0.10 in 2021, and the most recent fiscal year payment was A$0.22. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 48% per annum over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. It's encouraging to see that Universal Store Holdings has been growing its earnings per share at 10% a year over the past three years. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

Universal Store Holdings Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

It is generally not great to see the dividend being cut, but we don't think this should happen much if at all in the future given that Universal Store Holdings has the makings of a solid income stock moving forward. By reducing the dividend, pressure will be taken off the balance sheet, which could help the dividend to be consistent in the future. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Universal Store Holdings that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

