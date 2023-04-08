Universal Store Holdings Limited (ASX:UNI) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Universal Store Holdings' (ASX:UNI) recent performance, when its stock has declined 5.6% over the past month. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Universal Store Holdings' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Universal Store Holdings is:

18% = AU$25m ÷ AU$141m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.18 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Universal Store Holdings' Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

At first glance, Universal Store Holdings seems to have a decent ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 19%. This probably goes some way in explaining Universal Store Holdings' moderate 17% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

As a next step, we compared Universal Store Holdings' net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 22% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Universal Store Holdings fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Universal Store Holdings Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Universal Store Holdings has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 57%, meaning that it is left with only 43% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Along with seeing a growth in earnings, Universal Store Holdings only recently started paying dividends. Its quite possible that the company was looking to impress its shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 67%. However, Universal Store Holdings' ROE is predicted to rise to 24% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Universal Store Holdings' performance. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. On studying current analyst estimates, we found that analysts expect the company to continue its recent growth streak. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

