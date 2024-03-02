Has Universal Store Holdings Limited's (ASX:UNI) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Universal Store Holdings' (ASX:UNI) stock increased significantly by 29% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Universal Store Holdings' ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Universal Store Holdings is:

18% = AU$27m ÷ AU$151m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.18 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Universal Store Holdings' Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

To begin with, Universal Store Holdings seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 17%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 14% seen over the past five years by Universal Store Holdings.

As a next step, we compared Universal Store Holdings' net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 18% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Universal Store Holdings''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Universal Store Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 68% (or a retention ratio of 32%) for Universal Store Holdings suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Moreover, Universal Store Holdings is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of three years of paying a dividend. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 65%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Universal Store Holdings' future ROE will be 21% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Universal Store Holdings certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Its earnings growth is decent, and the high ROE does contribute to that growth. However, investors could have benefitted even more from the high ROE, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

