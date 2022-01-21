U.S. markets closed

Universal Technical Institute to Release First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results on February 3, 2022

PHOENIX, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI), a leading provider of transportation and technical training programs, today announced that it plans to report results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 on Thursday, February 3, 2022, after market close. Jerome Grant, chief executive officer, and Troy Anderson, chief financial officer, will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the financial results and operating performance.

To participate in the live call, investors are invited to dial (844) 881-0138 (domestic) or (412) 317-6790 (international). A live webcast of the call will be available via the Universal Technical Institute investor relations website at https://investor.uti.edu. Please go to the website at least 10 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. The conference call webcast will be archived for fourteen days at https://investor.uti.edu or the telephone replay can be accessed through February 17, 2022, by dialing (877) 344-7529 (domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and entering passcode 8141698.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Phoenix, Universal Technical Institute's (NYSE: UTI) mission is to serve our students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers. Approximately 250,000 students have graduated from one of UTI's 14 campuses located across Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Texas. UTI's campuses are accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), while its employer-aligned technical training programs are offered under four brands: Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute / Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Media Contact:
Mark Brenner
Vice President, Corporate Affairs & External Communications
Universal Technical Institute, Inc.
(623) 445-0872

Investor Relations Contact:
Robert Winters or Davis Snyder
Alpha IR Group
(312) 445-2870
UTI@alpha-ir.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-technical-institute-to-release-first-quarter-fiscal-year-2022-results-on-february-3-2022-301465471.html

SOURCE Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

