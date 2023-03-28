U.S. markets close in 3 hours 29 minutes

Universal Technical Institute Welcomes New Early Employment Partner RDO Equipment Co., Offering Students Real-World Experience and Tuition Reimbursement Opportunity

PR Newswire
·4 min read

Diesel students at six UTI campuses eligible to apply

PHOENIX, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute (UTI), a division of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) and a leading workforce solutions provider of skilled trades education programs, is announcing another Early Employment Program partner, RDO Equipment Co. (RDO), a diesel equipment dealer with more than 75 stores across the U.S.

(PRNewsfoto/Universal Technical Institute,)
(PRNewsfoto/Universal Technical Institute,)

RDO also offers parts, service, and full support, which is where UTI diesel students are needed. Students enrolled in the diesel program at six UTI campuses, including Avondale, Ariz., Long Beach, Rancho Cucamonga and Sacramento, Calif., and Austin and Dallas, Texas, are eligible to apply for the program.

RDO has committed to offering the Early Employment Program students they hire up to $32,000, which includes tuition reimbursement over four years, a company-paid tool program, and a $5,000 bonus when hired upon graduation.

As the demand for skilled technicians continues to rise, a growing number of employers across the country are joining UTI's Early Employment Program. Participating employers offer paid work experience, and consideration for full-time employment and reimbursement for education-related expenses after graduation. [1]

"We're proud of the success of our Early Employment Program and are excited to see it growing, giving students more opportunities to gain real-world experience while helping them pay for their education," said Vice President of Student Success, Melanie Scheet. "This initiative helps UTI continue to offer students technical training in the transportation industry, while some of the biggest names in the industry are finding qualified employees who can hit the ground running on day one."

RDO's goals for its Early Employment Program students include hiring students in a variety of positions to give them the opportunity to learn the organization's culture and provide them with advancement opportunities, mentor them while they progress through the program, and hire successful students for full-time positions once they graduate.

"The demand for highly-skilled diesel technicians has never been greater for us, and Universal Technical Institute has designed a curriculum to help students acquire the skills they need to succeed," said Jeff Spake, RDO recruiting program manager. "By working with employers and industry leaders like RDO Equipment Co., UTI offers programs that strengthen technical and professional skills in preparation for long-term, rewarding careers."

For more information on UTI's Early Employment Program, visit uti.edu/support-services/employment-assistance/early-employment.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) (the "Company") was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and healthcare education programs, whose mission is to serve students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers across a number of highly-skilled fields. The Company is comprised of two divisions: Universal Technical Institute ("UTI") and Concorde Career Colleges ("Concorde"). UTI operates 16 campuses located in 9 states and offers a wide range of transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as UTI, MIAT College of Technology, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and NASCAR Technical Institute. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in 8 states, offering programs in the Allied Health, Dental, Nursing, Patient Care and Diagnostic fields. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu, or visit us on LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges or on Twitter @news_UTI or @ConcordeCareer.

About RDO Equipment Co.

Founded in 1968, RDO Equipment Co. sells and supports agriculture, construction, environmental, irrigation, positioning, and surveying equipment from leading manufacturers including John Deere, Vermeer, and Topcon. With more than 75 locations across the United States, and partnerships in Africa, Australia, Mexico, RDO Equipment Co. is a total solutions provider. https://www.rdoequipment.com/

Media Contact
Alanna Vitucci
avitucci@uti.edu
480.710.6843

1 Incentive programs and employee eligibility are at the discretion of the employer and available at select locations. Special conditions may apply. Talk to potential employers to learn more about the programs available in your area. UTI is an educational institution and cannot guarantee employment or salary.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-technical-institute-welcomes-new-early-employment-partner-rdo-equipment-co-offering-students-real-world-experience-and-tuition-reimbursement-opportunity-301782307.html

SOURCE Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

