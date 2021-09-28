Universal Technical Institute's Dr. Steven Coyle Named to Texas Industrial Vocational Association Board of Directors

PHOENIX, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE: UTI), the nation's leading provider of transportation technician training, is proud to announce its National Director of Counselor and Academic Relationships, Dr. Steven Coyle, will join the Texas Industrial Vocational Association's (TIVA) Board of Directors.

"TIVA recognizes how imperative the partnership with UTI is to the Texas community in providing quality training for highly skilled and in-demand careers," said Raymond Bannert Jr., president-elect, TIVA. "We believe Dr. Coyle will play a key role in continuing to grow and strengthen the career and technical education for Texas students."

As UTI's National Director of Counselor and Academic Relationships, Dr. Coyle brings more than 40 years of educational experience to TIVA's Board of Directors.

"It is an honor to be chosen to serve on TIVA's Board of Directors," said Dr. Steven Coyle, National Director of Counselor and Academic Relationships at Universal Technical Institute. "I look forward to helping impact the advancement of career and technical education in Texas."

UTI and TIVA share a strong commitment to providing innovative and relevant programs that embody excellence for all students to realize their passions and find success in rewarding careers.

UTI has campuses in Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and is opening its Austin campus in early 2022. UTI's Texas campuses offer students state-of-the-industry training in automotive, diesel, collision, welding, and direct training partnerships with manufacturer brands—such as Cummins, Ford, Peterbilt, and Lincoln—and thousands of local employers have hired the school's graduates.



